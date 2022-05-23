Politician forced to sleep in his car due to lack of hotel rooms in Dublin: ‘You end up with three hours’ sleep’

A Government senator said he was forced to sleep in his car on two occasions recently because he could not find a hotel room in Dublin for under €200.

Fianna Fáil Senator Eugene Murphy, who is from Co Roscommon, said it has become increasingly difficult to find a hotel room in the capital in recent weeks and politicians from rural areas are particularly affected.

Government politicians are given a €120 a night accommodation allowance and Senator Murphy said “out of principal” he would never pay more than €200 a night for a room.

He said has only been able to secure a room for one night in the last three weeks and when he asked if he could book the same for room next week he was told there “was not a chance” as the hotel is fully booked.

“There are people in fair greater difficulty out there in relation to housing. This is a matter we can get over, but it definitely is happening at the moment,” he told RTÉ’s Today With Claire Byrne programme.

“I’m almost seven years in the Oireachtas between the Dáil and the Seanad and this matter never arose before. It’s a difficulty and I know that a number of TDs from the rural areas and some senators are hugely affected by this as well.”

Senator Murphy said it is not always possible to drive home to Roscommon, especially if he has meetings in Dublin on consecutive days.

“It’s tough. You end up with three and half hours sleep per night, and you definitely find on the next day that you’re just not able to function because of lack of sleep,” he said.

Senator Murphy, who is aged in his 50s, said sleeping in a car is also “very difficult” and the most he can get is four to five hours sleep.

He said he has never slept in his car inside the gates of Leinster House, but he is aware of a politician who did “on one occasion”.

“I did think about sleeping in my office one time but I felt that wouldn’t be a proper thing to do,” he said.

“You just get into your car and you head, when you can’t get into a hotel, and if you get home you get home. If you’re just too tired you just, as I have done on two occasions pulled in at Mullingar at a filling station, and you just sleep it out for a few hours and that’s it.”

Despite the rising cost of accommodation, Senator Murphy said he does not think the €120 allowance should be increased. He said he plans to either find a room in a B&B or commute from his home in Roscommon over the coming weeks.

“It’s something that has just arisen. It’s not an ongoing problem. I think it will sort itself out, I hope it will. It is a challenge but thankfully it hasn’t happened too often and to my colleagues, it hasn’t happened to them too often either,” he said.

Senator Murphy said politicians are “well looked after” in general, and he is more concerned with how high accommodation costs are affecting families who may need to stay overnight in the capital for medical procedures.

“I feel sorry often for families with children who have a medical appointment and because the medical appointment is very early in the morning they have to head to Dublin from the country and be there for the next morning at the hospital at half seven of eight. There’s a huge cost involved for those people as well and we shouldn’t forget that,” he added.