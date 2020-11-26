Political watchdog ‘very concerned’ that Aontú and Renua failed to provide 2019 accounts

Fine Gael reported a deficit of €1,314,371 but had cash of €865,552 heading into the election year of 2020.

THE State's politics watchdog has said it's "very concerned" that Aontú and Renua Ireland have failed to provide financial statements for 2019.

It comes as the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) published accounts provided by all the main political parties.

Fianna Fáil recorded a €787,611 deficit in 2019 when it had significant election expenditure but still had cash reserves of €614,320 and remained "debt-free" at the end of the year.

The party's treasurers expect the Covid-19 pandemic to have a "material impact" on its fundraising this year.

Sinn Féin in the south reported a surplus of €490,029 for 2019, having recorded a deficit of €97,771 the previous year.

It had €518,094 in cash and equivalents at the end of the year.

Aontú has just one TD, Meath West's Peadar Tóibín, and it does not qualify for State funding as it failed to meet the required overall 2pc vote-share threshold in the general election.

Renua has no Oireachtas members. It qualified for around €250,000-a-year in State funding after the 2016 general election due to its share of the vote on that ocassion but it is no longer eligible.

Sipo's report says it's "very concerned that Renua, as a party that was in receipt of public monies... and Aontú, as a party represented in the Oireachtas, have failed to meet their statutory obligations to provide a statement of accounts to the Commission."

It said the Electoral Act provides for payments of State funding to be halted until a party complies with its obligations.

Sipo said: "In this case, as the total first preference votes obtained by candidates for Renua at the February 2020 general election expressed as a percentage of total first preference votes obtained by all candidates at that election was less than two per cent, the party is no longer a qualified party and no further payments are due to it."

It added: "In addition, the total first preference votes obtained by candidates for Aontú did not meet the threshold and it is not a qualified party."

As a result Sipo said: "No action can be taken against either Renua or Aontú for failure to comply with their obligation to submit a statement of accounts."

Sipo also said it regards the requirement on all registered parties - regardless of size or income and expenditure - to provide accounts that are audited by a statutory auditor to be "excessive".

It has again recommended that the legislation be reviewed with a view to exempting smaller parties from the requirement to furnish audited statements of accounts to the Commission.

It said smaller parties should provide financial statement but requiring them to be audited is "unnecessary".

