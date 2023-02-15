Police say missing mum Nicola Bulley had ‘significant issues with alcohol’ brought on by menopause struggles

Nicola Bulley was last seen on the morning of Friday January 27 (Family handout/PA)

Nicola Bulley has faced “significant issues with alcohol” brought on by “ongoing struggles with the menopause”, police have revealed.

Ms Bulley vanished in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre on 27 January while walking her dog, Willow, after dropping her two daughters, aged six and nine, at school.

At a press conference on earlier Wednesday, Lancashire Police had explained that the missing mother had been deemed high risk due to “specific vulnerabilities”, without providing further detail.

Clarifying what this meant, police said in a later statement: “Sadly, it is clear from speaking to Paul and the family that Nicola had in the past suffered with some significant issues with alcohol which were brought on by her ongoing struggles with the menopause and that these struggles had resurfaced over recent months.

“This caused some real challenges for Paul and the family.

“As a result of those issues, a response car staffed by both police and health professionals attended a report of concern for welfare at Nicola’s home address on 10 January.

“No one has been arrested in relation to this incident, but it is being investigated.”