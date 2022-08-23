A nine-year-old girl shot dead in Liverpool has been named by Merseyside Police as Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

Merseyside Police have begun a murder investigation and launched a manhunt for the killer.

Speaking to the media today Serena Kennedy and Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said the shooting occurred after a 35-year-old man was being chased by a gunman.

Ms Kennedy said the man forced his way into Olivia’s home where she was with her mum. The gunman then followed after him “firing with complete disregard” hitting all three people and fatally wounding the nine-year-old.

Olivia's mum, Cheryl, tried to prevent him from entering the property and received a gunshot wound to the wrist. As she struggled to close the door, the same shot that hit Cheryl went on to fatally wound Olivia.

The intruder was shot in the body before he fled the scene.

Friends of the man who forced himself into the house picked him up from the streets and took him to hospital “while Olivia lay dying”, Ms Kennedy said. The vehicle they traveled in has now been seized.

Olivia was taken to Alder Hey hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting at a house in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, at 10pm on Monday.

The child suffered a gunshot injury to her chest and was taken in critical condition to hospital, where she later died. Police said the girl’s family members have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Ms Kennedy said Olivia’s “family are absolutely devastated, inconsolable and heartbroken”.

She added: “I know that the murder of Olivia has rocked our communities, who are quite rightly upset and outraged that such an abhorrent crime has occurred here on the streets of Merseyside.

“The people of Liverpool and Merseyside are known for their compassion and pulling together in times of crisis, and I know that our communities, people are wanting to help the family in any way possible.

“This is not the time for anyone who knows who's responsible for this shooting to remain tight-lipped.

“It is time for our communities to come together with us and make Merseyside a place where the use of guns on our streets is totally unacceptable, and those who use them are held to account.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel has offered her “heartfelt condolences” to the family of the nine-year-old shot dead in Liverpool and promised Merseyside Police her "full support".

She said: "This morning, I have spoken to the chief constable for Merseyside Police about the tragic shooting in Liverpool last night.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to the family of the nine-year-old girl who has died.

"It is important that anyone with information comes forward to assist the police with their investigations.

"The force has my full support and will receive any additional resources they need."