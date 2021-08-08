Police given extra time to question man after death of toddler Ali Jayden Maguire 

Police in Northern Ireland investigating the murder of a two-year-old girl have been extra time to question a man arrested on suspicion of her death. The toddler, named as Ali Jayden Maguire, died in hospital on Friday after sustaining head injuries at a house in Co Tyrone. The toddler's mother is originally from Dublin and recently to moved to the area. Detectives from the PSNI's major investigation team have been given an additional 36 hours to question a 32-year-old man. He was arrested hours after the toddler, known as AJ, was taken to hospital from a house in Park Avenue in Dungannon. Friends and family left ornaments and teddy bears alongside sympathy messages, flowers and cards outside the home where AJ was discovered seriously injured. In a statement, the PSNI said: "Detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland's major investigation team investigating the circumstances of the death of a two-year-old girl on Friday August 6 have been granted a court extension for an additional 36 hours to question a 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder." Heartbroken grandfather Jerry Maguire described Ali as his “pride and joy”.

Writing on social media he said: “I’m absolutely heartbroken, still doesn’t feel real. My little girl, granddaughter. Ali was given her wings today.

“Fly high baby girl, granda will miss you and love you loads. Look after your mum’s brother and sister.”

In response little Ali’s mum Jade posted, “My baby girl” and a series of heart and tear emojis.

In another post, Mr Magure from Finglas, Co Dublin, added: “Just can’t get my head around this. My pride and joy, RIP Ali.”

Friends of the murdered child’s mum Jade also offered their support with messages on social media.

Forensic officers and the PSNI remained at the scene of Sunday morning.

Former DUP leader and MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone Arlene Foster tweeted: "Another tragic death in the constituency, this time a little girl.

"Thinking of all those dealing with this awful event, and trying to make sense of it all."