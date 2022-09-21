Ploughing Championships: Day two in Co Laois sees influx of politicians with a ready-made audience of 100,000 people

Taoiseach Micheál Martin on a walkabout on the second day of the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois, Pic:Mark Condren 21.9.2022

Adam Kearney (11) from Co.Clare at his first Ploughing championships preparing cattle for the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association stand on the second day of the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois, Pic:Mark Condren 21.9.2022

Eoin Lynch from Bantry in Cork hangs up his rosettes on the second day of the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois, Pic:Mark Condren 21.9.2022

Eamonn White from Dublin competing in the 2 furrow vintage class on the second day of the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois, Pic:Mark Condren 21.9.2022

Keeping the public informed on the second day of the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois, Pic:Mark Condren 21.9.2022

Competitors doing a lap of the national ploughing site beore competing in the World Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois, Pic:Mark Condren 21.9.2022

Adam Kearney (11) from Co. Clare at his first Ploughing championships and Pat Cahill (90) from Cavan at his 27th Ploughing championships, preparing cattle for the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association stand on the second day of the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois, Pic: Mark Condren 21.9.2022

Having fun on the second day of the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois, Pic:Mark Condren 21.9.2022

Bringing cattle for the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association stand for a wash on the second day of the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois, Pic:Mark Condren 21.9.2022

Bringing cattle for the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association stand for a wash on the second day of the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois, Pic:Mark Condren 21.9.2022

Phelim Cotter from Cork competing in the 2 furrow vintage class on the second day of the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois, Pic:Mark Condren 21.9.2022

Ploughing Championships 2022: All the best photos from day two Close

“That’s two famous people I’ve seen in the last ten minutes,” declared a teenage boy as he passed Taoiseach Micheál Martin outside the Fianna Fáil tent.

We didn’t know who the other famous person might have been – but safe to say it was a politician.

On day two of the Ploughing Championships at Ratheniska, Co Laois, every minister and TD who knew the value of a ready-made audience of 100,000 people had descended on the site.

It was almost like old times in the political tents.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin on a walkabout on the second day of the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois. Photo: Mark Condren

Taoiseach Micheál Martin on a walkabout on the second day of the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois. Photo: Mark Condren

Sensibly, Justice Minister Helen McEntee had brought a spare pair of runners to change into.

Agriculture Minister, Charlie McConalogue said there was a real buzz at the event this year.

Charlie Flanagan was welcoming everyone to “the home of the ploughing.”

Eamonn White from Dublin competing in the 2 furrow vintage class on the second day of the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois. Photo: Mark Condren

Eamonn White from Dublin competing in the 2 furrow vintage class on the second day of the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois. Photo: Mark Condren

And Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O’Neill had to pause in the middle of their press conference for an announcement over the tannoy about the contest for the best dressed gentleman, with a prize of €500.

“That’s not bad,” nodded Mary Lou.

Even the Northern Ireland agricultural minister, Edwin Poots was there – engrossed in a conversation about a green feed machine, which measures the methane output of cows. It turns out they breathe out the gas rather than any other manner of emission.

Meanwhile, up at the ploughing, the national and world championships were underway under a warm breeze.

After a break of three years, those who had turned up on day two were savouring the atmosphere and the chance to get together.

“It’s great to be back and to see so many people out,” said Margot Curl from Abbeyleix, Co Laois, who was there with her husband, Jeremy and their children Wilfred (3) and baby Charlie, who is ten months old.

Phelim Cotter from Cork competing in the 2 furrow vintage class on the second day of the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois. Photo: Mark Condren

Phelim Cotter from Cork competing in the 2 furrow vintage class on the second day of the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois. Photo: Mark Condren