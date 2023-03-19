Player wins almost four million euro with Lotto jackpot

The National Lottery is urging participants to check their tickets.

A player from Co Meath has won almost four million euro on the Irish Lotto (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A Lotto player from Co Meath has won more than 3.9 million euro in Saturday night’s draw.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s draw were 05, 09, 11, 13, 24, 47 and the bonus ball was 41.

The National Lottery said the location of the store that sold the 3,987,540-euro jackpot winning ticket will be revealed in the coming days.