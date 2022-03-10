Plans to change Orwell Road to Independent Ukraine road targeted as a protest to the Russian Embassy

A barrier which blocks access to the footpath outside the Russian Embassy on Orwell Road. Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

The Russian Embassy in Dublin may soon be situated on Independent Ukraine Road, in a proposed name change which is targeted at the embassy.

Councillor Peter O’Brien O’Brien proposed the motion, which was agreed unanimously by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council and will be put forward for public consultation if a similar motion passes at a Dublin City Council on Monday.

Orwell Road, where the embassy is located, is on lands of both councils so the motion must be passed by both before it goes to public consultation.

“It’s targeted at the Russian Embassy, absolutely. It’s a small show of solidarity, it’s a small thing we can do. We have all seen the footage the last few weeks and it’s heartbreaking to see. The video of the young girl crying in the bunker had us in tears watching it.

“We’re powerless with what we can do, but this is just a small show of solidarity, to say to the Ukrainian people that the international community is with them and the Irish community supports them.

"So, it is absolutely targeted at the Russian Embassy and it is being done throughout Europe. Their embassies in Ukraine and Latvia have undergone similar changes and that’s where we got the idea from,” Cllr O’Brien said on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland this morning.

Cllr O’Brien says there has been huge public support for the project, adding: “the public share our frustration on this”.

He said staff at the Russian Embassy will be entitled to have their say as long as they are on the register of electors.

“The embassy isn’t a resident of the road but the staff are. Like any public consultation, if they are on the register of electors, they will be entitled to have their say too, that’s the joy of living in a democracy.

“This has never happened before. The next step is that council management are coming up with a plan to engage residents and with the support of the councillors, we hope we can make it happen.

“If it starts, we can do this in a few weeks, but it’s important the residents get their say,” Cllr O’Brien said.

Residents are frustrated “for a number of reasons” with the Russian Embassy, Cllr O’Brien said, including a barrier near the Embassy that “blocks them from using their own path”.



