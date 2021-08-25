Plans for three much-needed new schools on the southside of Dublin on hold following objections from local residents

Plans by the Department of Education for three much-needed new schools on the southside of Dublin have to be put on hold following objections from local residents.

Appeals have been launched with An Bord Pleanála against the recent decision of local authorities to grant planning permission for a temporary secondary school in Firhouse and a new primary school and secondary school on the site of the former greyhound stadium in Harold’s Cross.

The Department of Education had secured planning permission from South Dublin County Council earlier this year for a temporary, two-storey building to house Firhouse Educate Together Secondary School for five years on a site off the Oldcourt Road in Firhouse.

The temporary classrooms are designed to accommodate 300 pupils and 20 staff, while the site is also earmarked to accommodate a future permanent secondary school whose need was first identified in 2015.

The department told the council that the need to secure planning permission for the temporary classrooms was urgent in order to provide interim accommodation for the 2021/22 school year for Firhouse ETSS which has been housed since its establishment in 2018 within the buildings of another local primary school, Gaelscoil na Giúise.

However, Firhouse ETSS has confirmed that it will now be based in temporary accommodation on the grounds of Firhouse Community College for the coming school year.

A plan to accommodate students from the school in temporary classrooms in Citywest last year was abandoned following strong objections from parents.

The school which had 120 students enrolled last year is expected to have in excess of 200 this year.

However, the Ballycullen Green Residents Association claim the Oldcourt Road site is an unsuitable location for the new school as it would create unnecessarily long journeys for students, notwithstanding its acknowledgement of the need of a new secondary school in the Firhouse area.

“It makes no sense to locate a school on the outskirts of the school planning area,” the group said.

The residents claim the development of a school next to Ballycullen Green would also create a traffic hazard along what they claim is “a narrow rural laneway”, while also expressing concern that their housing estate will be used to set down and collect students.

They also claimed there was a contradiction between county and local development plans on whether the site was earmarked for a permanent primary or secondary school.

An Bord Pleanála is also considering a separate appeal by a number of residents against plans by the Department for two new schools in Harold’s Cross.

While supporting the principle of a new primary and post primary school on the grounds of the former dog track, residents from nearby Leinster Park said they want modifications to the design of the project to position school buildings further away from residential properties to prevent the risk of noise and overshadowing.

The Department is seeking planning permission for an 18 classroom building as a permanent location for the Harold’s Cross Educate Together National School, which is currently housed in temporary accommodation on the same site.

It also plans to construct a four-storey building to accommodate up to 1,000 post-primary pupils in sister ET secondary school which is also currently located in temporary buildings on the former greyhound racing stadium.

A ruling in both cases is due from An Bord Pleanála shortly before Christmas.