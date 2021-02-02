Plans for apartment block at site of mother and baby home are rejected

A CONTROVERSIAL plan to build an eight-storey apartment block on lands at the former Bessborough mother and baby home estate in Cork has been rejected.

The rejection was welcomed by campaigners who opposed development on the Blackrock estate site of what was once Ireland's largest mother and baby home.

Campaigners now want the site to be assessed for any remaining undiscovered infant graves – and for those areas to be properly preserved as cemeteries.

Further, campaigners including Catherine Coffey O'Brien want a fitting memorial developed on the estate in the shape of a wild flower meadow.

Cork City Council has now ruled against the proposed eight-storey apartment block.

Developer MWB Two Ltd had submitted two proposals – one to City Hall was for an eight-storey apartment block including 67 residential units in a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments.

The second proposal was for a strategic housing development on other lands at Bessborough including three apartment blocks of between five and seven storeys, offering a total of 179 residential units.

A decision on this second project is not due from An Bord Pleanála before the end of March.

The local authority is understood to have rejected the proposed eight-storey apartment block on the basis of its scale and its relationship to the historic lands at Bessborough.

MWB Two Ltd acknowledged the decision by Cork City Council. The developer said it would now carefully consider the decision over the coming days.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin last month acknowledged he had “deep concerns” over the developments at Bessborough.

“There needs to be first of all an examination, and the proper robust identification of the burial sites of all children,” he said.

“I would have deep concerns about construction going ahead, in the absence of that having been established and protected, and measures taken to protect such a burial site.”

Ms Coffey O’Brien said a proper investigation of the Bessborough site was now warranted.

“We want an independent body to come in and carefully assess the site. We then want the ground handed over to Cork City Council, to protect the site and to preserve it as a graveyard.”

She said survivors did not want exhumations.

Campaigner Ann O’Gorman said Ireland owed a duty to those who suffered at Bessborough to locate and properly mark any burial plots.

Ms O’Gorman had a baby girl, Evelyn, at Bessborough but was told her baby girl had died.

“I want to see this investigated properly. We need closure – it would make me so happy to see that done.”

Of the more than 900 babies who died at Bessborough or in Cork hospitals having been transferred from the mother and babies home over seven decades, fewer than 70 have known burial sites. Bessborough was infamous for its high infant mortality rate.

