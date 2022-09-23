Planning a trip to Britain? Here are 10 popular items you can make a nice saving on

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng delivering his mini-budget in the House of Commons earlier today. Photo: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire

The UK Budget introduced a new rule that will allow travellers to Britain buy luxury goods tax-free.

For Irish people, that could mean savings of hundreds of euro on popular items such as iPhones, laptops and gaming consoles.

Although the measure isn’t expected to be introduced immediately, it could severely disrupt the market for expensive gadgets here.

Here are 10 items that will cost significantly less for those who make the trip to Britain. Prices are based on current competitive physical shop prices and reflect existing exchange rates.

1. iPhone 14 Pro

Ireland – €1,339

England – €980

2. MacBook Air M2

Ireland – €1,529

England – €1,170

3. Samsung Flip 4

Ireland – €1,139

England – €933

4. AirPods Pro

Ireland – €299

England – €233

5. Christian Louboutin bag

Ireland – €1,350

England – €1,120

6. Platinum diamond engagement ring

Ireland – €3,890

England – €3,390

7. Nike Air Force 1 trainers

Ireland – €129.99

England – €108.30

8. Jimmy Choo wedding heels

Ireland - €850

England - €748.60

9. De’Longhi Espresso Maker

Ireland – €499.95

England – €413.40

10. Tissot men’s watch

Ireland – €475

England – €362.50