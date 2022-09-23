Planning a trip to Britain? Here are 10 popular items you can make a nice saving on

The latest iPhone costs over €300 less in England than in Ireland, while a similar saving can be made on the MacBook Air
The UK Budget introduced a new rule that will allow travellers to Britain buy luxury goods tax-free.
For Irish people, that could mean savings of hundreds of euro on popular items such as iPhones, laptops and gaming consoles.
Although the measure isn’t expected to be introduced immediately, it could severely disrupt the market for expensive gadgets here.
Here are 10 items that will cost significantly less for those who make the trip to Britain. Prices are based on current competitive physical shop prices and reflect existing exchange rates.
1. iPhone 14 Pro
Ireland – €1,339
England – €980
2. MacBook Air M2
Ireland – €1,529
England – €1,170
3. Samsung Flip 4
Ireland – €1,139
England – €933
4. AirPods Pro
Ireland – €299
England – €233
5. Christian Louboutin bag
Ireland – €1,350
England – €1,120
6. Platinum diamond engagement ring
Ireland – €3,890
England – €3,390
7. Nike Air Force 1 trainers
Ireland – €129.99
England – €108.30
8. Jimmy Choo wedding heels
Ireland - €850
England - €748.60
9. De’Longhi Espresso Maker
Ireland – €499.95
England – €413.40
10. Tissot men’s watch
Ireland – €475
England – €362.50