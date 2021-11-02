Planned transformation of Cork’s public transport network with bus-route redesign

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said future development in Cork will be focused on public transport corridors, both in the city and in the surrounding areas. Photo: Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A RADICAL new plan aims to make Cork the most public transport-friendly city in Ireland. It is part of an overall objective to become one of the fastest growing cities in Europe over the next two decades.

Cork's population could expand to 350,000 by 2040, with the city now ranked fifth in Europe for economic potential.

The expansion of Cork is considered vital under the National Development Plan to promote regional growth and act as a counter-weight to Dublin.

A new light rail network is proposed for the city, while urban rail services will be significantly enhanced over coming years to benefit Mallow, Midleton and Cobh.

Now, the National Transport Authority (NTA) has published its draft bus network for Cork.

The major redesign is one of the nine key elements of BusConnects Cork which aims to transform the city’s bus system, making public transport more useful and ensuring 34pc more people live close to a frequent public transport service.

It also aims to ensure 36pc of passengers face shorter waits and more direct urban routes.

The proposals will also result in more residents of the city and areas within the Cork metropolitan area having access to the public transport network, with Little Island, Cobh, Carrigaline, Ringaskiddy, Glanmire, Ballincollig and Blarney among those areas with new routes.

A key element of the bus route redesign is planning for the new Cork light rail route.

Under the redesign, transport fares will be simplified and customers will not have to pay extra to change between bus, rail or future Luas services within a set 90-minute period.

NTA chief executive Anne Graham said efficient public transport will be central to Cork's future growth.

“Cork is a growing city. This brings with it an increasing demand for public transport,” said Ms Graham.

"Through significant investment over recent years, we have seen a 50pc growth in public transport usage from 2013 to 2019. However, there is potential to enhance services further in future.

"A simpler network and fare structure will make it easier to get around Cork using public transport."

Bus Éireann chief executive Stephen Kent said it was a very exciting overhaul for Cork services.

He stated: “We are enthusiastic and excited about the transformation BusConnects means for everyone living, working, studying and socialising in Cork, for the Cork economy and environment.

"Thinking ‘bus’ instead of ‘car’ positively impacts on quality of life for everyone in Cork, with less congestion, shorter travel times and as a new zero/low-emission fleet also begins to arrive to fulfil our climate action commitments.

"Bus Éireann’s experience is that increased frequency of services in Cork quickly results in much greater passenger numbers."

A key support element has been the development of cycle lanes and bus corridors across Cork city centre, as well as promotion of the park-and-ride scheme to encourage commuters not to bring cars into the city centre.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said future development in Cork will be focused on public transport corridors, both in the city and in the surrounding areas.