Plan to cut flat rate expenses system for thousands of taxpayers put on hold for one year

A plan to cut flat rate expenses for thousands of workers has been put on hold for over a year following an expert group’s warning over the impact of Covid-19.

Revenue today announced it will defer rolling out the findings of a review of the expenses regime until January 1, 2022.

Under the expenses system, tax relief can be claimed by workers in more than 150 categories to cover the cost of equipment and uniforms.

In a review last year, Revenue found the basis for some allowances was no longer valid, and that others should be amended.

Agricultural advisers, cardiac technicians, journalists, valuers, freelance actors and shop assistants were among those expected to lose out.

The review also highlighted that changes to tax and legislative aspects of the regime should be considered.

Revenue had already deferred the implementation of its findings pending the outcome of a review by the tax strategy group.

It said in a statement today that the decision to further delay any changes was taken after Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe outlined that several policy options are being considered.

The tax strategy group paper said the timing of any proposed changes for workers would require “careful consideration”.

Mr Donohoe noted this in a letter to Revenue chairman Niall Cody on October 29.

He said the group had observed that “having regard to the huge disruption in the labour market brought about by Covid-19, the question of the appropriate timing of the introduction of any policy changes relating to the flat rate expenses regime was one that would require careful consideration.”

In a reply to the minister last Monday, Mr Cody said Revenue would have no objection to a further deferral of the implementation of the findings to January 1, 2022.

“Given the time pressures associated with Government formation talks and ongoing work pressures on the development and implementation of the emergency measures to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, it is our understanding that it has not yet been possible for you and your department to fully consider those policy options and make the necessary decisions on the general question of the tax deductibility of expenses in employment,” he said.

“Moreover, given the impact of the pandemic on workers in general, for example, wage reductions or loss of employment for significant numbers of employees, Revenue would fully accept that the timing of the implementation of any negative changes around the flat rate expenses regime does have to be considered carefully.”

Meanwhile, Revenue will next week write to 131,000 taxpayers who paid tax in the last five years but have not claimed any additional tax credits or reliefs.

“These taxpayers are being reminded that there is a four-year time limit for claiming tax refunds and the deadline for 2016 claims is December 31 2020,” it said in a statement.

Online Editors