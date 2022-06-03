Pippa O’Connor teams up with Barretstown to promote ‘Big Picnics’ in June

Pippa O’Connor, Dee Ahearn, CEO of Barretstown and Barretstown campers, Emily (4) and Cormac (6) Byrne from Co Waterford. Picture: Conor Healy/Picture It Photography

Pippa O’Connor, Dee Ahearn, CEO of Barretstown and Barretstown camper Emily Byrne from Co Waterford. Picture: Conor Healy/Picture It Photography

Pippa O’Connor has called on the nation to invite friends and family to join them for a picnic throughout the month of June to raise vital funds for a children’s cancer charity.

Barretstown was established in 1994 and offers free, specially designed therapeutic programmes for children and their families living with serious illnesses.

After a challenging two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the children’s charity has set a target of supporting over 10,000 children and family members, living with serious and often life-threatening illnesses in 2022 for the first time ever in a single year.

To help achieve this milestone Barretstown is aiming to have 10,000 picnics hosted across the country in June in aid of the charity.

The mother-of-three and businesswoman said she is “delighted” to announce the return of the campaign.

“This campaign aims to raise essential funds so more children living with serious illnesses can experience the magic of Barretstown, whether it is here at their campus in Kildare or through their outreach programmes,” she said.

“I’m calling on families across the county to host their own picnic at a time that suits them in June – it is the perfect opportunity for friends to catch up, to celebrate your child’s birthday or your own birthday, to mark a special occasion or just an excuse to reconnect with family and friends.”

One parent described the help her family received from the charity, Ann-Marie Byrne said her daughter, Emily, had to undergo lifesaving surgery at just 19 months.

Ms Byrne said the family were not able to “properly relax” until their first trip to Barretstown three years later. She said the experience at Barretstown was “life changing” for her family.

“My little baby girl Emily suffered from a rare condition where her gall bladder and bile ducts weren’t ever fully formed. At only 19 months, she had to undergo a life-saving liver transplant,” she said.

“The whole thing was the most terrifying whirlwind. I don’t think we properly took a breath - properly relaxed and started living again – until our first trip to Barretstown three years after it all started.

“Barretstown is such a special organisation. It sees how much illness hurts - not just the sick child, but the whole family. And in our family, one of the people it hurt the most was Emily’s brother Cormac.

“Barretstown has played a huge part in helping us reconnect as a family. Helping us rebuild trust in that bond. Cormac was left with scars that people can’t see. Barretstown gives families like ours, much more than a weekend camp.

“It’s what we bring home from Barretstown that’s life changing. The feeling of hope and lightness. The special memories. And most importantly, the connection with each other. It’s just magic.”

When people sign up online to ‘Host Your Own’ Big Picnic they will receive a special ‘Picnic Pack’.

This will include some downloadable resources for the family to print and enjoy together, a coupon to use on Brady Family products for your picnic and the first 250 homes who sign up to host a picnic will also receive a little ‘Brady Bear’.

For further details, see: www.bradyfamily.ie/bigpicnic