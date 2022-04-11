Pippa O’Connor celebrates son Ollie’s ninth birthday with loving tribute

Pippa O'Connor and her husband Brian Ormond have shared pictures online to mark their son Ollie’s ninth birthday.

The businesswoman and social media personality shared a series of snaps online of the birthday boy.

The couple celebrated Ollie’s birthday in style and took him and his 15 friends bowling and to the arcade.

In a post on Instagram, Pippa said: “9 years of adoring you .. Happy 9th Birthday to our sweet soul Ollie. Couldn’t be prouder of the boy you’ve grown to be.”

The family finished up the special day with a Pokémon chocolate biscuit cake.

The couple are also parents to five-year-old Louis and six-month-old Billy. Brian is also a proud dad to his daughter from a previous relationship, Chloe.

A number of celebrities congratulated Ollie and wished him a happy birthday.

Dancing with the Stars judge Arthur Gourounlian said: “Happy Happy 9th Birthday Ollie. We love you.”

Close friend and podcast host Brian Dowling echoed his husband Mr Gourounlian’s words, he said: “Happy birthday to the HAPPIEST & MOST POLITE Boy I know. Have the BEST day Oliver.”

TV presenter Glenda Gilson also commented: “Aww happy birthday gorgeous Ollie.”

The couple welcomed Billy in October last year and celebrated his christening in February this year.

The former model established her ‘Poco by Pippa’ brand in 2016, which includes jeans, loungewear and activewear.

Ormond also opened own footwear store, Movrs, in November. The store is located on Harry Street, just off Dublin's premier shopping district Grafton Street.

The new footwear shop resides in a cornerstone building which once housed Jack Wills, beside The Westbury Hotel. The premises was historically used as a weights and measures office.