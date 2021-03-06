‘Pink it, shrink it and raise the price’: How women are still ripped off

Juggling roles: It tends to be mothers who take over homeschooling, in addition to their paid work and the rest of the household chores. Picture posed

The gender battle is over. Women and men are equal. These days people tend to think that equality between the sexes has been achieved. After all, it’s been loudly thrashed out in the Dáil and the boardroom, while laws and social norms have changed.

But did you know that the average woman in Ireland retires with pension savings around 50pc lower than the average man? The typical male reaches retirement age with €125,000 saved but the average woman has a mere €69,000 to last through her golden years. Think how differently they would live.

Did you know that “pink it, shrink it and raise the price” is the marketing mantra that manufacturers use to charge more for female products, which are often smaller in size. This price premium is called the ‘pink tax’ and it follows us from the cradle to the grave. Little girls’ clothes are higher-priced than the equivalent for boys 26pc of the time, walking aids, while compression stockings and other paraphernalia to make old age easier are more expensive for women 45pc of the time. Too bad that we live for longer than men, with smaller pensions.

And did you know that girls have been outperforming boys academically at every level, for decades but are still offered lower starting salaries straight after university compared to men with identical CVs? Or that women are the majority of participants in workplace training, a commitment to professional development that gives the lie to the idea that women are distracted from their jobs by motherhood.

Women are good with money; research shows we make canny investors and 90pc of lone parents are female, often managing to get by on the tightest of budgets. But at work we’re dogged by beliefs that we can’t be trusted with cash; female entrepreneurs receive less than 1pc of the venture capital that went to small businesses in Ireland, according to one survey.

Hidden inequality

Let’s be clear: these are fantastic times to be a woman. But women are facing exactly the same issues with money that their grandmothers did. Hidden inequality persists in money and wealth. This is the last area of gender inequality that has yet to be seriously tackled, and I believe it’s the most important.

My new book on women and money, Why Women Are Poorer Than Men and What We Can Do About It, is a journey through the myriad ways that women have been left with less to live on.

It’s rooted in history, a past when women were infantilised and thought too stupid to be able to handle money. If you think that language seems harsh, consider this: until 1950 the definition of a person too incapacitated to deal with income tax in England was “any infant, married woman, lunatic, idiot or insane person”. That’s an English law but don’t be fooled that it was any better elsewhere.

Throughout history there have been times when ranking women alongside fools and denying them access to money has been considered totally normal.

Irish women couldn’t own their homes independently until 1976, so they had to rely on a man to become a homeowner and were prevented from owning an asset that could rise in value, even if they could afford a mortgage. My mother is Irish and she would have been in her twenties before this rule changed — no wonder so many mums were unable to educate their daughters about money. There was no concept of a woman being financially independent — and this idea still simmers below the surface.

So what can we do about it? There are so many simple changes that can be made by policymakers — but this will only happen if women are front and centre of discussions about how to shape society. This is rarely the case.

Countless times I have been floored by statistics, quirks of the law and policymakers’ decisions which reflected how the financial situation of women was not taken seriously. And we have seen this again during the Covid-19 crisis.

As the pandemic kicked off, it was a majority female workforce who headed straight into the path of the virus, as women are 80pc of the world’s nurses and are concentrated in essential roles as cleaners, cooks and checkout staff.

At home it is usually women who have to step back from paid work to care for sick family, and we have seen with the schools closed that it tends to be mothers who take over homeschooling, in addition to their paid work and the rest of the household chores.

Layer this on top of the wider environment, where high-street retailers, hotels, hospitality and the beauty industry have been badly affected by the past year of closures. It’s too soon for concrete statistics but early signs show that most of the jobs lost have been women’s jobs, and I suspect many of the businesses that close their doors for good will be female-run. No wonder that the Covid-induced recessions have been dubbed ‘she-cessions’ for their disproportionate impact on women.

We need collective action and a big shift in attitude before things get worse.

Let’s start by tweaking equal pay law. Make it unlawful for employers to ask prospective employees about their previous pay — as has been done in other countries including parts of America. Basing a new recruit’s salary on their previous one risks carrying forward any pay discrimination from their old job.

Make it mandatory for CVs to be considered with identifying features removed. Change the law so that people can find out from their employers what others on the same pay grade are earning, so bosses can’t continue to get away with unfair pay under a cloak of secrecy.

On a personal level, it’s high time that women start to look at money management as a kind of self-care — just like eating well and taking time to relax. Putting money away today shows you care about your future self as much as yourself today.

We can all benefit from working to become more financially resilient — having a little pot put aside so that life events like a broken boiler or, god forbid, death or divorce don’t leave you broke. For women this often means prioritising themselves. Couples tend to pay for childcare out of the woman’s salary and save for their children’s future before their own — it’s incredible how often people have money saved in an account in their child’s name, but barely anything put away for themselves.

Both partners in a couple need to take responsibility for ensuring that the other one is looked after financially, whatever happens. Make sure both people know the passwords to joint accounts, write a will and take out life insurance, in case the worst happens. Pensions have to be part of the family budget, not something that the higher earner has sorted through work, while the primary caregiver’s future goes undiscussed and unplanned for.

Financial equality is a goal we can achieve — let’s make money equal!

‘Why Women Are Poorer Than Men and What We Can Do About It’ by Annabelle Williams (Penguin Michael Joseph) is out now

