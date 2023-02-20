Pinergy CEO Enda Gunnell said the price decrease follows previous commitments by the company to reduce electricity prices when market conditions allowed. Photo: Shane O'Neill/Coalesce

The first electricity price cut in three years can be revealed, a move that is set to pile pressure on the larger players in the market to reduce costs for households.

Independent operator Pinergy has broken ranks to deliver a price reduction of 7.1pc from the end of March.

The move by the firm, which supplies electricity to householders on pay-as-you-go meters and those who pay a bill every two months, will mean a reduction of €183 over a year for a typical customer.

It comes at a time when wholesale gas and electricity prices have plunged back to the levels last seen before Russia invaded Ukraine.

Larger players – such as Electric Ireland, Bord Gáis Energy, SSE Airtricity and Energia – will find it difficult to argue that they are unable to reduce consumer prices.

Households have been hit by brutal and persistent energy price hikes in the past two years. Annual electricity costs for a typical household have doubled to around €2,000.

There have been around 62 different price rises from the dozen or so energy suppliers in this market in the last two years, with three players leaving the market.

This is the first time an energy supplier has cut its prices in that period.

Gas prices on Europe’s wholesale market, where big-energy companies source their supplies, have fallen 80pc since the highs of last August and are now under €50 per MWh (megawatt hour) for the first time in 17 months.

Consumers have reacted with anger to the fact that these reductions in the costs of wholesale energy have not been passed on to them.

Energy companies claim they have no room for manoeuvre as they are locked into long-term contracts.

These contracts, or futures, mean they buy wholesale gas in the future at prices set when this hedging arrangement is put in place. Ireland’s largest energy supplier, Electric Ireland, claims that some of its futures contracts will take two years to unwind.

Pinergy, which has around 30,000 customers, says it is cutting its electricity prices due to the fall in the cost of wholesale gas.

Enda Gunnell, Pinergy chief executive, said: “We had previously committed to reducing electricity prices when circumstances and market conditions allowed. With recent reductions in the wholesale costs of electricity, we are now pleased to be able to announce this price decrease.”

However, Mr Gunnell warned that the outlook on global wholesale markets continues to show inflated and volatile pricing over the medium term. Wholesale costs of electricity are at 300pc of pre-Covid levels.

Last month, Flogas became the first energy supplier in almost three years to offer a fixed energy deal in the Irish market. This move was seen as an indication that the worst of the energy price rises was coming to an end.

Daragh Cassidy of price-comparison site Bonkers.ie said Pinergy’s move is the first price reduction in the Irish market since Flogas reduced its gas prices in 2020.

“And it is yet another sign of some normality returning to the energy market,” he said.

However, Mr Cassidy added that Pinergy’s electricity prices were among the highest in the market before this announcement. The reduction now makes Pinergy among the cheapest suppliers.

Mr Cassidy said the energy market remains volatile. “We’re a long way from prices returning to the more normal levels we last saw in 2020.”

He said other suppliers will come under pressure to follow Pinergy’s reduction.

Mr Gunnell said the energy crisis has not gone away and market reforms of the energy sector are still urgently needed.

Last week, Bord Gáis owner Centrica reported a tripling of profits to £3.3bn (€3.72bn) in 2022. However, Centrica reported that Bord Gáis Energy’s retail energy supply was loss-making last year.