Pilot projects will support communities ravaged by crack cocaine 

The Government is looking at ways to “steer young people away” from drug addiction, according to junior minister Joe O’Brien.

He said that he is aware of the “crack cocaine issue” which is devastating communities, and said that there are “hopefully” going to be more supports for local drugs task forces after the summer.

“I think we need to be more proactive and we literally need people out on the street, steering young people away from where crack cocaine is actively happening,” he said.

“That’s something that we’re looking into at the moment in my Department.”

He said that he is currently examining pilot projects which will support communities “ravaged” by drugs such as crack cocaine.

“From a community development point of view, I’m looking at a couple of pilot projects that we’ll be able to support some communities who are ravaged by this - particularly crack cocaine,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr O’Brien today announced the recipients of a €3m scheme for the provision of renovated bikes and e-bikes. He said that the scheme will provide job opportunities for young people.



