Piers Morgan stands by comments on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah interview after Good Morning exit

Piers Morgan has labelled the Duchess of Sussex’s comments in her interview with Oprah Winfrey as “contemptible”, following his abrupt departure from Good Morning Britain.

The presenter left the ITV morning show following a backlash against his incendiary comments about Meghan and her headline-making interview.

Broadcaster ITV announced in a brief statement late on Tuesday that Morgan was leaving the programme.

Speaking outside his London home on Wednesday morning, the presenter described his departure from the programme as “amicable”, adding: “I had a good chat with ITV and we agreed to disagree.

“I’m just going to take it easy and see how we go.

“I believe in freedom of speech, I believe in the right to be allowed to have an opinion. If people want to believe Meghan Markle, that’s entirely their right.

“I don’t believe almost anything that comes out of her mouth and I think the damage she’s done to the British monarchy and to the Queen at a time when Prince Philip is lying in hospital is enormous and frankly contemptible.

“If I have to fall on my sword for expressing an honestly-held opinion about Meghan Markle and that diatribe of bilge that she came out with in that interview, so be it.”

UK’s Good Morning Britain will be “very different” but the “show go on” Susanna Reid said, as she addressed the abrupt departure of her co-host Piers Morgan.

Morgan left following a backlash against his comments about the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and her headline-making interview with Oprah Winfrey over the weekend.

Broadcaster ITV announced the presenter was leaving the news programme on Tuesday with a brief statement.

Morgan has since said he stands by his comments and does not believe what Meghan told Winfrey, after she discussed her issues with mental health and suicidal thoughts.

Before leaving the show, Morgan had stormed off the set during a discussion with his colleague, Alex Beresford, about the duchess.

Reid, opening Wednesday’s programme, addressed her former co-star’s leaving and nodded to his often divisive presence.

She said: “A number of people will know the news and many of you will not and will be surprised that Piers Morgan is not here this morning.

“Now, Piers and I have disagreed on many things and that dynamic was one of the things viewers loved about the programme.

“He is without doubt an outspoken, challenging, opinionated, disruptive broadcaster.

“He has many critics and he has many fans. You will know that I disagreed with him about Meghan’s interview. He himself clarified his comments about her mental health on the show yesterday.”

Reid said there are “many voices” on Good Morning Britain and “everyone has their say”.

She added: “But now Piers has decided to leave the programme. Some of you may cheer and others may boo.

“He has been my presenting partner, Monday to Wednesday, for more than five years and during Brexit and the pandemic and other issues, he has been a voice for many of you and a voice that many of you have railed against.

“It is certainly going to be very different but shows go on and so on we go.”

Ranvir Singh, Reid’s co-presenter for the morning, replied: “Well said.”

She described Morgan as a “big character” and said “many viewers will be absolutely gutted”.

Singh called Morgan “Marmite” and acknowledged his role in Good Morning Britain’s success.

During Good Morning Britain, Morgan tweeted and said he still does not believe what Meghan said in her interview with Winfrey.

He said: “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on.

“Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”

During Tuesday’s programme, weather presenter Beresford defended Harry and Meghan during his discussion with Morgan.

He told the presenter: “I understand you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or had one, and she cut you off.

“She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has but yet you continue to trash her.”

Ofcom also announced on Tuesday that it was investigating comments Morgan made about the interview.

The watchdog received more than 41,000 complaints about his remarks on Monday’s Good Morning Britain.

