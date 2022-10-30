A local woman surveys the damage at the Old Grave Yard (St Patrick's) in Donabate. Photo: Mark Condren

A graveyard in a north Dublin town suffered significant damage overnight.

Pictures show extensive damage to a number of graves and headstones in St Patrick’s Graveyard, also known as the Old Graveyard in the village of Donabate.

It is understood gardaí attended a road traffic incident on the Main Street in Donabate at approximately 3.15am this morning.

A female in her 40s was taken to Beaumont Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Labour Party representative for Donabate, Corina Johnston said at least six or seven headstones were damaged.

“The walls of the graveyard are very badly damaged. But the big thing is that somebody was actually injured, and we would be very concerned and hope that they make a full recovery.

“The headstones would be very old, some of them could be a couple of hundred years old, it is the old country graveyard with as the saying goes some of the original born and bred Donabate people.

“So, there are a lot of families waking up this morning to hear the news that some of the headstones are actually broken and very badly damaged. It’s dreadful news for all of us.

"The graveyard is maintained very well by the families so they’re obviously going to be very upset.”



