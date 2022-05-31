Pictured: Thousands of Moon jellyfish wash up on Galway beach

How to tell the difference between a leftie or righty by-the-wind sailor jellyfish. Picture: Tom Doyle

A first-class student from Co Clare was shocked to discover thousands of jellyfish washed up on a beach in Galway over the weekend.

Koda O’Callaghan, who is from Ennis, and his family took advantage of the good weather on Saturday and visited Lynches Pier in Kinvara.

The eight-year-old, a pupil in CBS Primary School, has a keen interest in marine biology and was surprised to find so many on the shore at one time. He was examining crabs when he made the discovery.

Koda’s mum, Hazel, said her parents have been visiting the beach for years and have never seen so many jellyfish.

Ms O’Callaghan said people should not be put off by this as it is a “beautiful” beach.

“We go there quite a lot actually, it was my son that found them, and he brought me over to look. I had seen that there were lots on the shore further up. My family were swimming, there weren’t too many in the water,” Ms O’Callaghan said.

“I’ve never seen that many before. My son is very into marine life, so he’s always catching crabs. Everyone had been out swimming and there seemed to be no problem.

“It was just very unusual that it’s happening, especially that amount of them. There were some alive in and around the water but all those that were on the beach were dead.

“My father is quite a beach man, he goes swimming all year round in the sea and he said in all his days he had never seen that many jellyfish. They’ve been going for years and years that’s their local spot.”

Dr Tom Doyle, lecturer in Zoology in the School of Biological, Earth and Environmental Sciences at University College Cork, said the pictures show Moon jellyfish, which are the type people are most familiar with.

“We get this species all around Irish waters and what you have there is a bloom of jellyfish. It looks like they’ve just been caught out by a low tide, and they’ve all got stranded,” he said.

“It looks like these guys probably got caught out because it’s still really early, the Moon jellyfish is one of the early species of the jellyfish in our waters to reproduce but I expect to see these big strandings litter on maybe in mid-June.

“It’s quite an early record to see so many Moon jellyfish wash up, but it is normal you do see this from time to time.”

Dr Doyle said The Big Jellyfish Hunt Facebook page allows members of the public to record any sightings of jellyfish and identify them.

He said a Moon jellyfish is round in shape with four pink rings inside the transparent body.

Dr Doyle said there are “very high” numbers of by-the-wind sailors, which are a type of jellyfish, washing up on beaches around the country.

“It’s by the wind they sail and they’re very unusual, they live on the surface of the ocean rather than actually in the water. So, they float, and they have a little sail,” he said.

“There’s more than what we normally get washing up at the moment, we’re currently tracking this event so if people do see them go onto The Big Jellyfish Hunt Facebook page and report sightings. What’s really unusual about this jellyfish is that there’s two different shapes that it can have, you have one that’s called a leftie and one that’s called a righty.

“So, it depends on the orientation of their sail, their sail can be like a backslash or a forward slash. You only get one type on a particular beach.”