Photographer who saw Regency Hotel stormed by gunmen tells court one of the raiders came out, saying ‘he wasn’t there, I couldn’t see him’

Gardaí at the Regency Hotel after the attack in February 2016. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins

A PHOTOGRAPHER who witnessed the Regency Hotel being stormed by gunmen has told the Special Criminal Court one of the raiders came out, saying “he wasn’t there, I couldn’t see him.”

Earlier, a reporter he was working with had told him he had “spotted Daniel Kinahan” at the boxing weigh-in that was taking place at the hotel.

The photographer, Colin O’Riordan said the raiders were dressed as gardaí ERU members but he realised they were “completely bogus” when he saw them carrying AK47s.

He said he was in "fear of his life" and put his hands up as the raiders ran past him.

Evidence was being heard in the trial of Gerard “The Monk” Hutch (59) for the murder of David Byrne in a gangland shooting at the Regency.

Mr Byrne (33), a Kinahan gang member, was shot dead by gunmen disguised as gardaí who stormed the hotel along with an armed man dressed as a woman in a blonde wig, and another in a flat cap.

The raid took place on February 5, 2016 as a bloody feud raged between the capital's Kinahan and Hutch crime gangs.

Mr Hutch, of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin denies murdering the father-of-two.

Co-accused Paul Murphy (59) of Cherry Avenue, Swords and Jason Bonney (50) of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, deny facilitating the murder by providing the criminal organisation that carried it out with access to vehicles.

The trial at the non-jury, three-judge court got underway amid heightened security yesterday and evidence was being heard for a second day today.

Mr O’Riordan, a photographer with Independent News and Media at the time, said in evidence he was asked to attend the Regency to cover the weigh-in event.

There, he met reporter Robin Schiller and they went inside where Mr O'Riordan used his iPhone to take pictures of the weigh-in. Outside, Mr Schiller told him he had spotted Daniel Kinahan and that he had been at the far side of the room.

Mr O'Riordan said he could not see Kinahan and was not 100pc sure what he looked like at that time.

“We decided there was nothing more in it. We talked about what we had seen inside which wasn’t really a lot, the next thing we heard a bang and Robin said that was a gunshot," Mr O'Riordan said.

"Almost immediately, two individuals dressed in garda ERU-style, paramilitary-style wear, appeared up the steps carrying AK47s, with balaclavas, all the paraphernalia of Emergency Response Unit gardai”.

He felt “surprise and confusion” but as the two entered the building “one thought was, the gardai do not use AK47s,” Mr O’Riordan said.

“No unit in the gardaí use AK47s so this was completely bogus,” he said.

He took photos and later on he was able to determine that they were wearing black trainers, which gardaí did not wear.

He heard another shot behind him and saw the barrel of another similar weapon sticking out in the space between two vans.

A man out walking was told “get the f**k out of here” after the shot was fired. This man dropped a shopping bag and ran in a blind panic into bushes.

Mr O’Riordan then heard gunshots inside the hotel, from the foyer. Mr Schiller then left, he said.

The two gunmen ran into the hotel and Mr O’Riordan stayed where he was rather than “spook” the third individual, “for fear he would shoot me.”

Mr O’Riordan could see into the hotel where one of the people was standing on the desk “with a gun pointing down at a chap behind the desk.” There were words between them before the gunman turned and jumped back down.

There were more shots, screaming and shouting and moments later the two gunmen exited the hotel. “I was in fear of my life,” he said.

“I put my hands up and said, ‘guard, I don’t know where I should be’,” he said.

They briskly walked past him with their weapons across their bodies, to a silver van.

Mr O’Riordan saw a man dressed as a woman come out with a weapon, “a pistol of some sort.” He was wearing a blond wig and was “too tall to have been a woman.”

Mr O’Riordan heard this man say “He wasn’t there, I couldn’t see him” and somebody else said “get the f**k out of here” before they left.

The trial continues before Ms Justice Tara Burns, Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Grainne Malone.

It had been due to open earlier this month but was delayed after co-accused Jonathan Dowdall pleaded guilty to facilitating the 2016 killing, and made himself available as a state witness.

On Monday former Sinn Fein councillor Dowdall (44) and his father Patrick Dowdall (65) became the first people to be convicted and sentenced over the Regency attack. They admitted making a room at the hotel available to the perpetrators.

Jonathan Dowdall was jailed for four years and his father was sentenced to two years.

Jonathan Dowdall had initially been charged with Mr Byrne's murder but that charge was withdrawn by the prosecution after he pleaded guilty to the lesser offence.

The only other person to go on trial over the Regency shooting was a nephew of Gerard Hutch, Patrick Hutch, who had been charged with murder and possession of firearms but walked free in 2019 when charges against him were dropped by the state.

Gerard Hutch was returned to Ireland from Spain in September 2021 to face trial here after losing a final appeal against his extradition.

He was arrested on the Costa del Sol by the Guardia Civil in August last year on foot of a warrant issued in Ireland and has been in custody since.

