Phone, text and email fraud offences up 370pc last year as Gardaí urge vigilance

There has been a 370pc increase in the number of crimes around fraudulent phone calls (vishing), texts (smishing) and emails (phishing) in Ireland in the last year.

Gardaí are asking members of the public to be wary of unsolicited phone calls, emails and texts and not to click on any links due to the massive increase in the number of electronic fraud crimes.

“The most prevalent frauds are purporting to be from your bank, or other financial institution, where you are invited to click a link which brings you to a cloned website, subsequently looking for your PIN.

“They may also seek other personal data such as address, date of birth, PPS numbers etc. These are just a few of the online scams cybercriminals use to steal your private data (personal or financial information),” a Garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí are warning the public to never give away personal data such as bank account details, PIN numbers, credit card numbers, passwords, one time codes, PPS numbers and Eircodes and ask people to change their passwords immediately and report the matter to your bank as well as to An Garda Síochána if they believe they have been the victim of fraud.

Quick actions are vital to protect yourself, Gardaí said, as they highlighted a recent case in which the quick actions of a victim of fraud resulted in a conviction, and €10,000 of stolen money being reimbursed.

In May 2020, a person in Killarney that received a fraudulent Bank Text Alert had €10,000 removed from their account and owing to the fact that fraud was reported quickly, Gardaí and the bank were able to reimburse the €10,000.

Gardaí were also able to identify a suspect bank account based in Co. Meath and the holder of that bank account were convicted before Trim Circuit Court in January 2022.