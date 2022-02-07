Phoenix Park to have 30km/h speed limit from end of February

Plans for new one-way system on the North Road. Credit: OPW

Dublin’s Phoenix Park will be subject to a new 30km/h speed limit from the end of this month.

The Office of Public Works (OPW), which manages the 700 hectare park, has announced that the change will be introduced from Monday, February 28.

The OPW Minister Patrick O’Donovan said the changes are in line with the Phoenix Park Transport and Mobility Options Report, which was published in January 2021 and finalised following public consultation in July last year.

Two additional recommendations contained in the report will also be implemented from February 28, resulting in traffic changes as part of a nine-month pilot study.

The study will see the implementation of a cul-de-sac on the Upper Glen Road and a one-way system on the North Road.

In preparation, the North Road will be temporarily closed from February 23 to facilitate works, including the installation of bollards, new road markings and signage. It will reopen on February 28 as a one-way system, in the city direction only.

Plans for new one-way system on the North Road. Credit: OPW

Works will begin on the Upper Glen Road from February 21 to facilitate the installation of bollards, signage and line marking in advance of the pilot cul-de-sac.

Plans for a cul-de-sac on the Upper Glen Road. Credit: OPW

The OPW said the trial measures will not impact access to institutions in close proximity to the two routes.

Mr O’Donovan said the new speed limit will make the park safer for all visitors.

“The reduction of the speed limit from 50km/h to 30km/h should see a marked difference in driver behaviour, making the park a safer place for all of us using it for recreational purposes. The effect of the two pilot projects on the North Road and Upper Glen Road will be closely monitored by the OPW and we welcome any observations the public have in their regard.”

He also confirmed that traffic lane separators for the entire length of Chesterfield Avenue will be installed this month and over 8km of cones which are currently in use will be removed.

“These new durable and strong dividers will ensure a safer experience for both cyclists and vehicles using Chesterfield Avenue, while my team works with the National Transport Authority and Dublin City Council on the design of the new permanent cycle lanes linking Castleknock to the city. The OPW has also installed over 40 new bike stands throughout the park, with an additional 70 planned in the coming months,” he added.

Meanwhile, Blanchardstown Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy said the 30km/h speed limit will make it a safer environment for “pedestrians and wildlife alike”.

“The travel lane separators on Chesterfield Avenue will separate pedal cycles from motor vehicles, creating a safer commute for both. An additional aim of the lane separators is also to prevent traffic accidents and congestion.”

The OPW said it will hire consultants to develop a plan for visitor parking, including bike parking.

It said the new parking strategy will help address parking issues and visitor requirements, especially visitors with mobility issues, “to ensure all visitors can access and enjoy the Phoenix Park”.

“Traffic data collection points have also been installed throughout the Phoenix Park and will record vehicular and cycle data over the coming months,” the OPW said.