Philip Boucher-Hayes to replace Damien O’Reilly as presenter of RTÉ radio’s Countrywide

RTÉ journalist Philip Boucher-Hayes has been announced as the station’s new presenter of Countrywide on Radio 1.

This comes following yesterday’s announcement that Damien O’Reilly is leaving the station to take up a new role in Brussels.

Mr O’Reilly started his radio career 24 years ago on RTÉ Radio 1 presenting Farm News, a segment as part of Five Seven Live.

“I believe that now is the perfect time for me to move on to a new career challenge and I am delighted to be able to do so on a high and happy note leaving Countrywide in great shape,” he said.

Mr Boucher-Hayes has been reporting on and presenting RTÉ Radio 1 programmes since the early 1990s.

He is currently the presenter of the climate action series Hot Mess on RTÉ Radio 1 and is also heard regularly on the Today programme.

He has produced and presented award-winning radio and podcast series such as Treasure Island: The Hunt For The Falcon Blanco and Boom Bust Broke.

Mr Boucher-Hayes will also be familiar to RTÉ television audiences as the presenter of documentaries like Hot Air: Ireland's Climate Crisis, The Du Plantier Affair, What's Ireland Eating and Future Shock: The Last Drop, alongside the lifestyle and consumer series What Are You Eating? and Buyer Beware.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge and can't wait to get started on Countrywide,” he said.

Head of RTÉ Radio 1 Peter Woods said: "As a journalist, Philip has always emphasised the importance of story. We're delighted to have him join Countrywide and its excellent production team led by Eileen Heron."

Philip will start on Countrywide on RTÉ Radio 1 on Saturday, November 12.