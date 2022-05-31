Phil Hogan mingles with former Fine Gael colleagues in Rotterdam

Former EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan was in Rotterdam today to mingle with his former Fine Gael colleagues at a European People’s Party (EPP) Congress.

Mr Hogan, who was forced to resign during the Golfgate controversy, was spotted mingling with former party colleagues at the Ahoy Convention Centre.

During his time as a Fine Gael minister and later EU Commissioner, Mr Hogan often attended the EPP congress, which usually takes place every three years.

He resigned on August 26, 2020, after a week of controversy about Covid restrictions in the wake of Golfgate which also led to a number of other high-profile resignations.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is due to address the Congress on Wednesday and is accompanied by Justice Minister Helen McEntee, as well as party heavyweights former ministers Richard Bruton and Regina Doherty, at the conference.

The party’s five MEPs, as well as EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness, are also at the Congress in the Netherlands.

Despite no longer being involved in politics, it is believed that Mr Hogan was invited to the Congress this year as a former Commissioner.

His attendance piqued the interest of Fine Gael politicians, with some saying that they were happy to see him and have an overdue catch up.

Mr Hogan now runs his own consultancy business, offering business and political advice to people engaging with the EU.

Having held the agriculture job, responsible for 40pc of the EU budget, from 2014 until 2019, and then the trade job, responsible for all world trade negotiations, it means that Mr Hogan’s services are highly sought after.

Mr Hogan has several times expressed his unhappiness at how he was treated during the Golfgate scandal, not ruling out legal action for compensation and taking public swipes at both the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste in an interview with the Irish Independent.

He called on the two leaders to “reflect on the court outcome” of the Golfgate trial and to “publicly address the issues arising from it in the interests of the people who attended that event”.

He has kept a low profile since the scandal.

Mr Hogan did not respond to a request for comment.