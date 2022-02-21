Phil Hogan may seek compensation from EU Commission over ‘Golfgate’ resignation

Former Irish EU Commissioner for Phil Hogan has indicated that he may look for compensation from the EU over his resignation in August 2020 in the wake of the ‘Golfgate’ controversy.

It is understood Mr Hogan suggested he will take legal action against the EU Commission, according to the French newspaper Libération.

In the exclusive interview with Mr Hogan, Libération Europe Correspondent, Jean Quatremer, wrote that the former Fine Gael Minister "did not rule out the idea of demanding compensation for the damage suffered".

Phil Hogan resigned from his role as Ireland’s EU Commissioner on August 26, 2020, after a week of controversy about Covid restrictions in the wake of ‘Golfgate’.

The fallout from the event also led to Dara Calleary’s resignation as Minister for Agriculture.

The scandal arose from a golf and social outing at Station House Hotel in Clifden, Co Galway, organised by past and present TDs and senators.

The event sparked outrage at the time because 81 people attended, divided into two separate spaces by a partition wall.

It was at a time when Covid restrictions limited indoor gatherings to 50 people.

Independent Galway TD Noel Grealish, former Fianna Fáil senator Donie Cassidy and John and James Sweeney of the Station House Hotel were charged with organising an event that contravened the Health Act 1947 as amended, to prevent, limit, minimise or slow the spread of Covid-19 but were cleared of any wrongdoing by Galway District Court at the start of this month.



