Pharmacy prescribes dose of ‘Kitkat lockdown relief’ to heal lockdown woes

The thoughful treat was very well received by customers. Photo: Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh/Twitter.

A Dingle pharmacy has taken the heartwarming move to prescribe chocolate bars for lockdown relief in an attempt to lift customers spirits.

Grogan’s pharmacy in Dingle is prescribing customers ‘Kitkat Lockdown Relief’ advising all customers to “take one twice daily to relieve the pain of lockdown”.

Irish musician and broadcast presenter Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh was one such patient to receive the chocolatey cure, and she took to Twitter to voice her pleasure at the initiative.

Read More

“Well @dinglepharmacy, what a gas surprise. Go raibh míle maith agaibh!” she said.

The pharmacy received praise online for attempting to cheer people up on the Dingle Peninsula.

Businesses across the country have tried to lift the weary spirits of our nation on numerous occasions with a Cork chemist administering similar treatment for lockdownitis.

Crosshaven Pharmacy advised customers to take one sweet three times daily from prescribed goodie bags filled with roses and celebrations on the run-up to Christmas.

“Take one three times daily with a cup of tea. Happy Christmas from all at Crosshaven Pharmacy,” the label on the prescription read, with Cork customers delighted with the unexpected treat.

Twitter user Kiera Gilleechi shared the picture after her aunt received them, saying she wished she lived in Cork to receive the kind gesture.

She captioned the image: “My aunt just got given these in her local pharmacy and honestly this is yet another reason why I need to move to Cork.”

Read More





Read More

Online Editors