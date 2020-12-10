Pfizer vaccine deemed a ‘triumph’ by medical journal as the US may be the next country to conduct mass roll-out in battle against Covid

A phial of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine ready for administration at Guy's Hospital in London on Tuesday, December 8. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

THE Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been deemed a “triumph” by one of the most prestigious peer-reviewed journals worldwide as US health officials met on Thursday to consider its emergency approval.

The New England Journal of Medicine published full results of a clinical trial of the vaccine, which confirmed it was 95pc effective with no serious safety issues.

"The trial results are impressive enough to hold up in any conceivable analysis. This is a triumph,” read an editorial in the journal.

The news comes as US government advisers have began considering whether to recommend the shot for emergency-use authorisation.

Bloomberg reported that a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel met on Thursday to consider several issues including the safety of the vaccine, which uses a technology called messenger RNA that’s never before been used in human vaccines.

However, the US government is prepared with a safety monitoring system that will go into place the first day of the immunisation campaign, according to Nancy Messonnier, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

“Vaccine safety and effective monitoring are a top priority for the US government,” she said in an online meeting.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering working with the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine to evaluate safety issues that may arise when the vaccine is in use in the general population, she said.

Britain this week became the first western country to roll out the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, with Canada preparing to follow suit after also approving it.

The first shipments to 14 sites across Canada are scheduled to arrive on Monday with people receiving the vaccine one or two days later.

Online Editors