Petrol and diesel prices to increase by 2c per litre from today

Excise on fuel goes up from today (Joe Giddens/PA)

Petrol and diesel prices are set to increase by twoc per litre from today, as the National Oil Reserves Agency (NORA) levy has been reinstated.

The NORA levy was temporarily reduced to close to zero in budget 2023, but the exemption expired overnight.

The tax is used to fund the activities of NORA, primarily in the maintenance of the State’s strategic oil reserves.

Kevin McPartlan of Fuels For Ireland said customers will likely see the increases at the pumps over the coming days.

“Just because the price has increased overnight does not mean that petrol and diesel prices will increase at all petrol stations immediately. It’s often said the prices come down slowly and go up quickly, but that’s not the case and many businesses will have filled their fuel stocks before the levy increased again,” he added.

The AA’s monthly fuel survey revealed last week that prices have remained steady nationwide.

It found that the average price of petrol in February was €1.65 per litre, an increase of 2.5pc when compared to January 2023, while diesel was €1.68 – 1.7pc less than the previous month.

The average petrol driver now spends around €2,003 per year on fuel, AA Ireland’s Paddy Comyn said.

Diesel car drivers are spending an average of €1,680 a year.

“The latest prices remain pretty stable, despite introducing an EU-wide ban on importing Russian oil products, which came into effect on February 5,” Mr Comyn said.

In March last year, Government announced a temporary reduction in the excise duties charged on petrol, diesel and marked gas oil.

From March 10, the excise duty was reduced by 20c per litre of petrol and 15c per litre of diesel.

There was also a reduction of 2c in the excise duty charged on marked gas oil.

However, it was announced last week that the cuts will be reintroduced on a phased basis from June 1.

From June, rates will be restored by 6c per litre of petrol, 5c per litre of diesel and 1c per litre of marked gas oil.

On September 1, these rates will increase by a further 7c for petrol, 5c diesel, 1c for marked gas.

The rates will then be fully restored on October 31, with a final increase of 8c for petrol, 6c for diesel, and 3c for market gas oil.

The extension of the scheme and its phased reintroduction is estimated to cost €383m.

The Government also announced last week that the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS) will be extended until May 31, while it has also been enhanced from today.

Under the changes, the threshold for qualification has been reduced from a 50pc increase in electricity or gas costs to a 30pc increase - retrospectively from September 1, 2022.

The level of relief for eligible costs has also been increased from 40pc to 50pc, subject to an increased monthly limit of €15,000 per business, while the overall cap for business that is carried out at one or more locations is €45,000.

The Department of Finance said the cost of the extended scheme will be met from the allocation provided in Budget 2023.

The temporary reduction in VAT on Tourism and Hospitality, from 13.5pc to 9pc, was extended to August 31, at an estimated cost of €300 million.

It was also confirmed that energy customers will get their final €200 credit this month, and no further payment will be issued in May.

The temporary reductions in VAT on gas and electricity, from 13.5pc to 9pc, have been extended to October 31, at an estimated cost of €115 million.

In April, all long-term social welfare recipients will received a €200 lump sum payment, while a once-off child benefit payment of €100 per child to be paid in June.

In July there will be a one-off increase of €100 in the Back to School Clothing and Footwear allowance, and the State Examination fees for students sitting the Junior and Leaving certificate this year will be waived this summer.

Reduced charges will apply to school transport of €50 per pupil at primary level, €75 per pupil at post-primary level, while there is a cap of €125 per family.

Meanwhile, the Hot School Meals programme has been extended to all DEIS primary schools from September, benefiting 64,500 children.