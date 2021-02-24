Peter O’Mahony and wife Jessica welcome ‘little dreamboat’ baby boy into the world

Jessica and Peter with their daughter Indie before son Theo and newest addition Ralph were born.

Peter O’Mahony and his wife Jessica have welcomed their third child into the world, a baby boy named Ralph Reuben O’Mahony.

Ralph was born on Tuesday, Jessica confirmed on Instagram, adding that he weighed in at a healthy 8lbs 8oz.

Jessica shared pictures of Ralph with her and Ireland star Peter from the maternity, captioning it: “Our 3rd little dreamboat arrived yesterday.

“Thrilled & so are his brother & sister,” Jessica wrote.

Read More

Jessica and Peter were already parents to son Theo and daughter Indie. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in their back garden in July last year after several years together.

Many of Peter’s current and former teammates were quick to congratulate the couple, with Bundee Aki saying: “Congratulations to you both. Hope yous are both well and healthy”.

Leinster and Ireland player Devin Toner also congratulated the couple, calling Ralph’s arrival “great news”.

Model and blogger Louise Cooney was also among the hundreds of well wishers, saying: “Awh huge congrats, he’s beautiful.”

While Peter O’Mahony will be frustrated that he was handed a three-match ban after receiving a red card versus Wales in Ireland’s Six Nations opener, the timing of his suspension may have fallen at a relatively good time as he welcomes baby Ralph into the world.

Read More

Online Editors