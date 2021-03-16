Pete Taylor refused injunction in boxing club eviction row

Boxing coach Pete Taylor has been refused an injunction he was seeking against a county council in a row over attempts to evict him from his boxing club premises.

Wicklow County Council changed the locks of the Bray Boxing Club facility following a fatal shooting there in 2018 during which Mr Taylor was also injured.

The coach, whose Olympic and world champion daughter Katie once trained there, has been involved in a legal dispute with the local authority ever since.

While an action in which he claims he and his business, Bray Boxing Club Ltd, are entitled to possession of the premises and damages for interference with its property has yet to be heard, the row escalated last November when the council issued a 30-day notice of eviction.

The council subsequently disclosed it had been approached by other boxing clubs who want to use the building on Harbour Road.

In response to the notice of eviction, Mr Taylor sought an injunction restraining the council from terminating his legal interest in the possession of the club premises in the absence of a court order.

Mr Taylor had been running a club there in one guise or other since 2005.

However, the High Court today refused to grant the injunction.

Mr Justice Senan Allen said he did not see any legal basis upon which the council might properly be restrained from giving such notice.

He also found there was “no sensible basis” on which Mr Taylor might claim to be entitled to the tenant’s interest in any existing lease on the premises.

He said the council had denied Mr Taylor and Bray Boxing Club ever had a licence for the premises and pleaded that any licence, if any, which the plaintiffs might have had was a “bare licence” capable of being brought to an end at will.

This is what happened on June 7, 2018, when the locks were changed, the judge found.

The last purported lease for the club expired on July 31, 2015.

The judge said while it was suggested the plaintiffs may be the successor in title to the club, there was no indication of how this interest in the club might have devolved.

During the application last month, Mr Taylor’s counsel Richard Kean SC said “stigma” and “innuendo” has been left hanging over his client since he was stopped from using the premises.

Mr Kean said Mr Taylor had been “exonerated” by An Garda Síochána and there was no suggestion he was in any way culpable for what happened.

Innocent patron Bobby Messett was shot dead and another gym user was injured during the gun attack on June 5, 2018.

Mr Taylor also suffered a gunshot wound after tackling the gunman.

Mr Justice Allen said it had been alleged Mr Taylor would suffer huge reputational damage as a result of the council’s actions. But he found there was “no evidential basis” for that suggestion.

He also said it had been submitted that if the court were not to grant the injunction, Mr Taylor and Bray Boxing Club Ltd would suffer catastrophic financial loss.

However, the judge said there was “simply no evidence of what that loss might be”. No accounts were exhibited for the court.

“The premise of the suggestion that the plaintiffs would suffer catastrophic losses must be that they, or one or other of them, was generating substantial profits from the operation of the Harbour Shed but there is no evidence of this,” he said.

The judge said he could think of no reason why the plaintiffs should not be ordered to pay the costs of the motion, but he would allow submissions on the issue.

He said he was inclined to stay execution of an order for costs pending the determination of the full action.

