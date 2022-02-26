‘Perfect start to the weekend’ as EuroMillions ticket scoops €184,665 in last night’s draw

The National Lottery has urged EuroMillions players in the town of Rush in north county Dublin to check their tickets after a ticket scooped €184,665 in last night’s draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on Wednesday 23 February at Rush Fuel Services in Rush, Co. Dublin. The player matched 5 numbers and the Lucky Star prize.

The winning numbers for Friday’s – 25 February – EuroMillions draw were: 10, 13, 24, 30, 42 and lucky stars 01, 05.

The player is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to keep it in a safe place. The Friday night winner should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

As there was no winner of last night’s €55,111,352 EuroMillions jackpot, Tuesday’s jackpot is set to roll towards an estimated €65m.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “We are thrilled to see yet another big winner in Ireland in the EuroMillions game, so we are appealing to all of our players, particularly in north county Dublin to check their tickets carefully to see if they are the winner of this prize.

"While the winner was just one lucky star short of winning the €55 million jackpot on offer, €184,665 is still an incredible amount and it is the perfect start to the weekend for this player.

"We are now appealing to players who may have purchased their tickets in Rush to carefully check their tickets. The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe. They should contact our prize claims team who will make arrangements for them to claim their prize.”

