People working from home encouraged to claim reliefs as tiny number of employers pay tax-free allowance

MOST people working from home are not being paid a tax-free allowance by the employer despite those who can work from home being told to do so during the latest lockdown.

Just 5pc of employers with staff working from home are paying the tax-free expense of €3.20 per day, research conducted by Taxback.com found.

And the tax advisers said that the recent move by the Government to expand an e-worker relief that workers have to claim at the end of the financial year through Revenue for the cost of broadband will put at most just €40 back into the pockets of those working from home.

Despite this, workers have been encouraged to claim the tax reliefs they are entitled to receive. There are more than a dozen reliefs that PAYE workers can get refunds on.

Revenue allows people working from home to be paid €3.20 per day in expenses by their employer, if duties are being performed within normal working hours.

That works out at €16 a week. Over a year, it works out at close to €800.

However, the employer has to agree to pay it.

The low numbers of employers paying the tax-free €3.20 a day have prompted the Taxback.com to call on the thousands of people who now find themselves working from their home to ensure they claim the e-workers tax relief for which they are eligible.

The tax experts said PAYE workers can claim reliefs they may be owed from the past four years.

Consumer tax manager with Taxback.com Marian Ryan said few employers were paying the €3.20 a day due to the fact they are financially stretched.

She added that other reliefs are available to all employees. There are not huge amount, she said, but still worth claiming. And the process to claim is not difficult.

E-worker relief

If a person works from home, they can apply for some tax relief on the cost of utilities and other expenditures incurred over their working year, if the employer is not paying the €3.20 a day.

You claim off Revenue for up to 10pc of your utility expenses as an e-working expense, with the exception of broadband bills, of which 30pc is allowable.

Ms Ryan welcomed the move to increase the amount that can be claimed for broadband but said it will only put between €20 and €40 a year in workers’ pockets.

Medical expenses relief

If you have paid for eligible health expenses, like GP visits and prescriptions, you are entitled to claim relief at 20pc for the costs.

Nursing Home Relief

Anyone paying nursing home fees is eligible to claim relief at their marginal rate of tax.

A person can claim up to 40pc on nursing home or homecare costs, up to a maximum of €75,000.

College tuition

If you are paying for tuition fees for a full or part-time third-level course, whether it be for yourself or for your child, then you may be entitled to tax relief on the cost.

Each claim is subject to a single disregard amount of €3,000 or €1,500 each tax year.

Flat-rate expense relief

These are a type of tax relief for PAYE workers in specific trades and professions where a person can reduce the amount of taxable income they have each year on the cost of certain expenses.

The amount that can be claimed depends on the job because the rates are set by Revenue each year for various classes of employee.

Cycle-to-work scheme

This has been increased from €1,000 to €1,250 (€1,500 for electric bikes). Taxpayers may now avail of the exemption once in any four-year period (previously a five-year period).

Home carer tax credit

This can be claimed by parents caring for their own children. The value of the credit for 2020 is €1,600.

It can be claimed either if the spouse is at home full time, or if the spouse works part time and earns less than €10,400 in 2020.

