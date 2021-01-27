‘People who lost loved ones to Covid need to contact their TDs’ says Dr Scally as he urges politicians to adopt all-island approach

People who lost loved ones to Covid-19 are being urged by a public health specialist to contact local politicians to share their experiences.

Speaking at a webinar on border management, epidemiologist Dr Gabriel Scally said: “People need to contact their TDs, tell them who they know who has died from this preventable disease and ask how many more people are they prepared to see die”.

He added that “politicians need to wake up and smell the coffee” regarding the need for an all-island approach.

The webinar, chaired by broadcaster Eamon Dunhpy on behalf of the Independent Scientific Advocacy Group (ISAG), heard from a range of experts who gave insight into managing the spread of Covid-19.

The ISAG is calling for a zero-Covid approach and members hit out at the Government’s refusal to consider a strategy to achieve it.

“This idea of living with the virus is actually causing us to die with the virus,” said Dr Aoife McLysaght, a genetics professor at Trinity College Dublin.

Mr Dunphy slammed the Government announcement on restrictions yesterday as “weak” and “evasive”.

He also questioned why the Government seems reluctant to consider an all-island approach.

Some experts criticised Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s appearance on Claire Byrne Live on Monday night, when he said mandatory hotel quarantine would not be fully effective.

Mr Varadkar said he spoke to his New Zealand counterpart about mandatory quarantine and said “there is only so much you can do”, describing the hotels there as “detention centres”.

Dr Nessa Cronin of NUIG said people living in the Direct Provision system were “upset” by the comments.

She also said references to the Border as a “sieve” were unhelpful as they created a suggestion of “impossible politics”, when in fact there had been a successful all-island approach before during the foot and mouth disease outbreak.

Dr Scally said the bickering between North and South politicians over Covid-19 restrictions is “extraordinarily unhelpful and shocking”.

The public health doctor said he is happy to hear of the recent announcement from Government to tighten travel restrictions, however, he said the UK and Ireland have not had any “meaningful restrictions” on travel.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast today, he said: “Britain and Ireland, across the countries of the world, have been some of the few that haven’t really had any meaningful restrictions on travel in and out.

“That is a dreadful position to be in when you are trying to cope with one of the most infectious and dangerous diseases we have seen in a century.”

Dr Scally, who is president of Epidemiology and Public Health in the Royal Society of Medicine, said he welcomes the new restrictions but that you “can’t half seal your borders”.

He added: “You can’t half keep the cases out and you can’t half quarantine – so it is a question of how thorough the measures are.”

He criticised politicians in the Republic and Northern Ireland, saying he is “extraordinarily disappointed at their inability to do anything”, adding that politicians need to “sit down and sort it out”.

He said: “We have a memorandum of understanding with Northern Ireland in terms of Covid-19, which promises harmonisation, cooperation and so on, and we have seen almost nothing, and as a result different rules and regulations on different parts of the island.

“The politicians need to sit down and sort it out. The spats over the last week between politicians North and South about the passage of information from locator forms, about whether or not the North is testing for the variant are all extraordinarily unhelpful and, I mean, shocking.”

Dr Scally said the public both North and South are “very much in favour of tighter restrictions on incoming cases”.

He added: “There is a huge amount of public support for this and one of the problems is that, we can talk about a strategy for getting back to normal or whatever - but there isn’t a proper strategy for dealing with Covid.”

