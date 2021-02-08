People who cross from Northern Ireland to south face €100 fine from today

People living in Northern Ireland who cross the Irish border without a reasonable excuse face a €100 fine from today.

The new measures apply to anyone who is "not ordinarily resident" in the Republic of Ireland.

The Garda said, if enforcement is required, a fixed payment notice for €100 will be issued to each person who is in breach of the regulation.

If gardai stop a car with a driver and two passengers then each of the three adults will receive a fine of €100.

The new rules mean the Garda can turn back day trippers from Northern Ireland who cross the border.

Under Ireland's current Covid-19 public health restrictions, travel is restricted to within five kilometres of a person's home except for essential reasons.

Around 4,600 people have been fined for breaching Covid-19 regulations in Ireland.

About 3,500 of the fines were for non-essential travel, including around 375 for non-essential journeys to airports/ports.

People travelling to an airport or port to take a holiday abroad are liable for a 500 euro fine for undertaking a non-essential journey.

The Irish government has advised against all non-essential travel.

