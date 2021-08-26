The National Lottery is urging people in Co Wicklow to check their EuroMillions tickets.

One lucky person could be in for a surprise as the EuroMillions Plus prize of €500,000 from Friday, June 25, remains unclaimed.

Ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize. The claim deadline for this prize is close of business on Thursday, September 23.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at the Tesco store on the Wexford Road in Arklow, Co Wicklow.

A National Lottery spokesperson has called on all EuroMillions players in Wicklow to carefully check their old EuroMillions tickets to ensure that they do not miss out on this huge prize.

Read More

“We are urging anybody who may have purchased a EuroMillions ticket in the Tesco store in Arklow last June to carefully check their tickets as the expiry date for the outstanding prize is getting close with just four weeks left to claim.

“If you are this lucky winner, please be sure to sign the back of the ticket and immediately contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize,” the spokesperson said.

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers for the draw on Friday, June 25, were: 08, 14, 15, 27, 42

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language.

In total more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 33 years ago.

In 2020 alone, €254 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.