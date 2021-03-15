People should not buy cans or takeaway pints and meet up with their friends on St Patrick’s Day, deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn has urged.

Health chiefs have warned that social interactions need to reduce and for people not to attend planned St Patrick’s Day demonstrations.

Tonight Dr Glynn expressed concern over St Patrick’s Day and people congregating.

“We simply have too much disease in the country, we do not want people to be congregating over pints. We don't want people to be meeting up indoors,” he said.

“We don’t want people to be buying cans and meeting up and drinking them on St Patrick’s Day. None of those messages again are what people want to hear, but unfortunately our message has to be consistent.”

He said that Nphet does not want to be “killjoys”.

“The reason that we’re giving this message is not because we want to be killjoys, we’re giving the message because we know what will happen if people meet up. Some of those people will end up in hospital and some of those people will die.

“Particularly as some of those people could be vaccinated and protected and move on from this disease.

“We don’t want people [buying takeaway pints] or buying cans and meeting up indoors,” he added.

With the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine temporarily suspended in several countries after reports of blood clots in people who had received the vaccine, the European Medicines Agency is currently making a decision on whether or not the vaccine should continue to be used.

The agency met today and will meet again on Thursday, with a decision expected by the end of the week.

With anti-lockdown protests planned in several locations across Dublin for Wednesday, Dr Glynn also urged people not to attend.

“I would ask people to hold off on demonstrations, to hold off on gatherings, please, just till we get through this phase. Let’s get vaccinated, let’s protect our population and we can get back to some level of normality we’re craving so dearly,” he said.

“If you attend one of these demonstrations, you’re going against the advice and guidance. Of course it’s your prerogative to do so. I have to give the advice that is in the best interest for public health.”

Health chiefs warned tonight that the virus has stopped declining and the country is now in a similar situation as it was right after Halloween.

Case numbers have “stopped declining” and there is a need to “pull back” from social interaction, according to Professor Philip Nolan.

Online Editors