People who are aged under 55 without underlying conditions and who have symptoms of Covid-19 should isolate “for a few days” but do not need to seek a PCR or antigen test, according to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

Mr Varadkar has said that he does not expect the seven-day isolation period for positive cases to be shortened to five days, however, he said that the Government will now encourage people with symptoms to isolate instead of testing.

“The advice which we are going to emphasise more and more is that for people who are under 55 and medically well, you don’t need to get a test actually.

"What you need to do if you have symptoms is to isolate, and once your symptoms are gone in a few days, you’re free to return to normal life,” he told reporters at Dublin Zoo.

However, he said that people who are over 55 years of age or have an underlying condition who have symptoms should still get a test.

“But for people over 55 or people with a medical condition, you should get a test and if you test positive, at least for now, it’s seven days isolation and three days [of taking] precautions.”

Following advice from the Chief Medical Officer, the Government decided against bringing back legislation for mandatory mask wearing at yesterday’s Cabinet sub-committee meeting on health.

Mr Varadkar said that reducing the isolation period from seven days to five is “under review” and that Dr Tony Holohan will report back in a few weeks.

“I don’t anticipate a significant change quite frankly because this is down to the science and the incubation period of the virus is what it is, the infectious period is what it is,” he said.