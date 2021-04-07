PEOPLE taking part in household visits during the Level 5 lockdown are taking fewer precautions than they were earlier in the year, new research shows.

The Department of Taoiseach’s social activity measure (SAM) shows that one in ten people are hosting visitors or visiting another household for social reasons on any given day.

Most of these visits are taking place indoors with poor ventilation and no masks, the Department’s assistant secretary general Liz Canavan told a briefing on Wednesday.

She said that while the majority of those undertaking such visits reported maintaining social distancing in early February, less than a quarter did in late March.

She said that these risks have resulted in a doubling of the proportion of the population who were having close contact encounters during social visits from 3.1pc to 6.7pc. Each of these visits typically involves two to three people from another household, Ms Canavan said.

The SAM, which tracks the public’s behaviour during the Covid-19 pandemic, also found that workplace visits increased in March compared to February with more non-essential workers attending their workplace.

More than a quarter of non-essential workers visited their workplace in a given week during the month of March. Without providing specific figures, Ms Canavan said that a “minority” of these reported they could work from home but preferred not to, while a “smaller number” felt they are under pressure to go to work.

She said that traffic volumes are up 11pc week on week and 15pc in the month of March compared to February.

She said as a result of this, average close contacts reported by HSE last week were up 3pc on previous week and up 8pc up on the previous month.

Meanwhile, 22,644 people have attended the 12 walk-in test centres set up by the HSE across 12 locations since March 25 with nearly half of these being people aged 25 to 44.

Ms Canavan said that the overall positivity rate from these centres was 2.7pc but was higher in Finglas where the positivity rate is 5pc.

Additional test centres will open later this week and will target where there is the greatest risk of disease, Ms Canavan said.

Online Editors