People should reduce their social contacts by half, warns Dr Colm Henry

Dr Colm Henry has appealed to people to reduce their contacts as health services are “severely stretched” due to Covid-19.

The chief clinical officer with the HSE said people should reduce their social contacts by 50pc over the coming weeks.

“We are worried, not just about the hospital system, but the whole healthcare system is severely stretched now and under strain right through from our testing and tracing system, which is now testing huge numbers per day because there’s lot of seasonal viruses going around at the minute that mimic Covid-19.

“There’s also a 40pc increase in the number of cases of Covid-19 out there. GPs are under huge pressure and our hospitals are under pressure at a time when they’re delivering the whole range of normal services and catching up on waiting lists,” he told RTÉ ‘s Six One News.

Dr Henry said the next week or two brings “great uncertainty” in relation to hospital admissions.

“The next week or two brings great uncertainty there’s no doubt about that because how much will those cases convert, that we’re seeing out in the community, that people will be sick enough to come into hospital.

“The guess we have looking at figures is that conversion rate from cases to hospitalisations is much slower than January but nevertheless, as the cases go up more people will be needing beds and unfortunately requiring intensive care,” he added.

He said the country’s first line of defence is the reduction of community transmission.

“Our appeal is this is clearly driven by increased social contacts, the hospitals and intensive care units should not be the line of defence, they’re the last line of defence.

“The first line of defence is people stopping transmission out in the community and I would appeal to anybody to think about the coming week and the number of contacts and nights out you’ve planned and halve them. You can transmit the virus even if you’ve been vaccinated,” he said.

Dr Henry said any extra measures that reduce the chance of someone catching the virus or transmitting it are a good idea.

“The cases are very high at the moment they’ve increased by 40pc in the past two weeks. Our hospital system right across the range is under strain, there is no doubt about that. We’ve learnt before that we’re not passive bystanders in this, we can encourage the way things go.

“Nobody wants to go back to social restrictions but our individual behaviour, the choices we make and way we engage with each other can influence the way this virus transmit and can reduce the number of cases and that is within our gift still,” he said.