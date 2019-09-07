A YOUNG woman has told how she "could no longer see or breathe" and feared for her safety when people "piled on top of her" after she fell during a concert at Electric Picnic.

'People piled on top of me in every way' - woman on 'shock' Electric Picnic incident

Ivea Puidokaite (23) said she spent hours in the medical tent being treated for her injuries after the incident and cannot stop thinking about what happened to her.

She had travelled with her partner Paul McGlynn from Portarlington in Co Laois to the Stradbally music festival last Friday.

They went to the main stage to see singer Billie Eilish and during the set Ivea said the crowd began to "pile on top of" her, causing her to fall on her backwards.

Ivea was left bruised after the incident

During the scramble, Mr McGlynn struggled to rescue her. When he eventually found her lying on the ground, he thought "she was gone".

She told Independent.ie, "I am still in shock as to what happened at Electric Picnic to me. We were having a really good time when Billie Eilish announced her mosh pit, between that and the people merging into the main stage area it was a disaster.

"All I remember is my partner telling me to put my phone away that it was going to get nasty and just as my phone was zipped away the crowds pushed and I fell over with my face facing the sky.

"People piled on top of me in every way and I could no longer see or breathe, I thought that it was it, that was the end. I can't recollect as to how long I was on the ground for but it seemed like an eternity.

"My partner guided me back to the campsite where medical treated me and after a half hour in which they left I had to attend the medical once more, spending the rest of my night there.

"I have bruising all up my leg and sides, my left hip was worst of the lot, my leg had what seems to be a burn mark on it. Since Electric Picnic I keep recollecting on the events of that night and how lucky I am that it was not worse. The medical team were really helpful but none of the stewards knew where they were located. It completely ruined the experience for me," she said.

Ms Puidokaite's partner, Paul, told Independent.ie that he feared for Ivea's life while the chaos grew around them.

"There was me and another gentleman, we had to drag people away. We eventually, after about a minute, we got to the bottom and my partner was just lying flat on the ground. Me and the other lad picked her up.

"When I picked her up I just put my arms around her. She was struggling to breathe. She couldn't stand properly, her legs were in bits. She's all bruised down her side.

"Like I was looking for her, I couldn't find her, and then when I found her on the ground, my instant reaction was I actually thought she was gone.

"We asked the stewards where the nearest medical tent was. There was a tent directly near the stage. But they directed us towards a different medical tent that was further away. We carried her back to the campsite.

"At the campsite she started getting worse, so I went down to a steward and he requested medical assistance. It took medical ten minutes to get from the medical tent to the campsite. The medical team were very helpful in fairness to them.

"They went through the routine of asking her if she was taking any drugs, was she drinking - which she wasn't," he said.

Mr Glynn said the medical team advised him to bring his partner back to the tent if her condition worsened.

"We brought her down after about half an hour because her symptoms were getting worse. The bruising was actually really bad. It looks like a burn mark from somebody falling with a cigarette or something on her leg, it's quite big as well.

"Medical looked after her for the evening then. It ruined the Electric Picnic experience for us completely. She just couldn't bear it. We stayed away from a lot of the bigger acts, and even if we were we stayed near barriers for her to hold on to if something was to happen," he said.

Ms Puidokaite said her injuries have since improved and she is now feeling better.

In response to the claims, Melvin Benn, Festival Director of Electric Picnic, told Independent.ie, "As has been reported, a large volume of people were trying to gain entry through the main arena at exactly the same time to see Billie Eilish on the main stage. Everyone gained entry, no-one was left behind, no medics were called and everyone went on happily to see her perform."

Online Editors