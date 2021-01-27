People may book appointment for Covid-19 vaccine by June or July, Varadkar tells TDs

PEOPLE may be able to book an appointment to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by June or July when there is likely to be open access to vaccines, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has told his party.

Mr Varadkar told the Fine Gael parliamentary party today that the country is likely to emerge from the current lockdown - which has been extended to March 5 - in a manner similar to how it emerged from restrictions after the first wave of the virus last year, and may go from from Level 5 to Level 4, or Level 4 with modifications.

Under the Living with Covid plan, Level 4 would allow gatherings of up to 15 people outdoors and outdoor dining limited to a maximum of 15 patrons.

Mr Varadkar said that case numbers, hospital and ICU admissions and the progress of the vaccination programme would inform the Government’s approach.

He noted that while ICUs and critical care settings are under pressure there are hundreds of beds free in hospitals which was not the norm in the health service for January.

Mr Varadkar told the meeting that supply of the vaccines will ramp up in the coming months with current projections showing that 1.1 million doses of the vaccine will have been received and delivered in the State by the end of March.

He said this may be more depending on how the dispute between the EU and vaccine-maker AstraZeneca over supply delays is resolved.

Mr Varadkar told TDs and Senators that the EU was taking a hard line with the company but the Government expects the ‘game-changer’ vaccine to receive regulatory authorisation on Friday that would allow its rollout in Ireland from the second week of February, starting with the over-85s.

While cautioning that his figures were heavily caveated, the Fine Gael leader said that based on current supply projections the State will take delivery of 1.5 million doses in the month of April, and up to two million doses in May.

He told TDs and Senators there will be eight mass vaccination centres set up in cities and towns such as Athlone and Sligo with smaller local vaccination centres in other areas.

He said the vaccination programme will ramp up in May with the involvement of GPs and pharmacists allowing between 75,000 and 100,000 doses per week to be administered.

Sources said Mr Varadkar told the meeting it was likely there would be open access in June or July when it could be a case of a person being able to book a time for an appointment to be vaccinated.

Mr Varadkar was said to have struck an optimistic tone but warned the next few months were going to be “grim”.

He also told the meeting he was quietly confident a phased reopening of schools would begin next month and continue into March.

The meeting heard calls for clarity on the Leaving Cert from senators Micheál Carrigy and John Cummins.

Junior minister with responsibility for special education, Josepha Madigan, said “intense” negotiations on the schools issue were ongoing.

Amid the ongoing debate over calls for a ‘Zero Covid’ strategy, Mr Varadkar said while he would not rule out or dismiss any strategy it was a “slogan” that meant different things to different people.

The meeting heard it was important to emphasise that following this week’s measures there is no silver bullet to eliminate Covid-19 from Ireland.

Amid criticism from some participants that the measures on quarantine announced by the Government on Tuesday do not go far enough, the Fine Gael leader said international travel accounts for 1pc or less of Covid-19 cases in the country.

