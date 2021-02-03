People in shared accommodation must self-isolate for 14 days after returning from abroad – Donnelly

People arriving into Ireland from abroad that live in shared accommodation must isolate for 14 days, Stephen Donnelly has said, amid confusion over comments he made last night.

The Health Minister said those returning from abroad and living in shared accommodation are “a risk to others” and must self-isolate for 14 days.

However, families returning home together can quarantine in own homes.

“Let’s say you live in shared accommodation, then you are a risk others and should self isolate,” the Minister told Pat Kenny on Newstalk.

“The whole point of this is that you have to isolate yourself from people you could put at risk. If you live on your own, then you can be wherever you want in your own house, obviously. What’s important is that you don’t leave the house.

"If you are a family coming back, you are already mixing, there is no additional risk to each other, your home is your home and you don’t have to go to your respective bedrooms and sit there,” he added.

Mr Donnelly had come under pressure to clarify comments he made last night that people arriving into the country can move freely within their house, meaning they do not have to self-isolate in their rooms.

“So, not in a room within their house, but in their house,” the Minister said on the Tonight Show on Virgin Media.

Labour leader Alan Kelly had described the Minister’s comments last night as “deeply concerning”.

Deputy Kelly said that everyone understood isolation to mean in their bedrooms and the Minister for Health had a “different interpretation” to everyone else.

The Labour Leader said anyone arriving into Ireland should have to face a mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine - bar essential workers - not just those without negative tests or coming from countries where variants are a concern.

“The variants are on tour, it doesn't matter, Brazil, South Africa. It could easily come from London, Lisbon or Lanzarote. The government really has a big decision to make on this,” he said on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Mr Kelly said if the Dáil have to sit “this week and next” to provide the legislation and logistics for this then it should do so because “we have locked up the people of this country for 11 months” and put severe restrictions on them.

“I know we are bringing in the vaccine but it is going to take longer and what we need to do now is ensure the people coming are not spreading the virus,” he said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said there is a “limited flexibility” when it comes to the difference between self-isolation and quarantine.

“It means that they have to stay in their home. The difference between that and self-isolation is self-isolation means you have to lock yourself in the room and separate yourself from the rest of the household. While quarantine is slightly different to that,” the Minister said.

The Dáil will look to pass legislation quickly to enshrine the 14-day mandatory hotel quarantine for those without negative tests in law, with Minister Coveney insisting this can be done quickly as long as opposition parties facilitate it.

Online Editors