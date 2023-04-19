People in Northern Ireland and border counties to receive test emergency alert text message this weekend

Millions of mobile phones across the UK will emit a loud alarm and vibrate at 3pm on April 23

People living in Northern Ireland and border counties have been warned to expect an emergency alert via text message this weekend.

On Sunday, between 3pm and 4pm, the UK Government will test a new emergency alerts service across the UK, including Northern Ireland.

People living in, or visiting, the border counties may receive a message on their phone or mobile device, followed by an audio alert and a vibration of up to 10 seconds.

The emergency alert will look and sound different to other types of messages such as SMS text messages.

The alert will be received even if the mobile device is set to ‘silent’ or ‘do not disturb’. Devices do not need to be connected to WiFi or mobile data to get the alert.

The Department of Environment and Communications said there is no cause for concern and no action is needed.

“Vulnerable people, including victims of human trafficking and domestic abuse, may carry hidden phones for personal safety reasons. Anybody in this position who would prefer if their phone did not sound, should turn their phone off or switch it to airplane mode,” it said.

Alternatively, phone users may opt out of emergency alerts (on their device), but this is advised against for people’s safety.

People are encouraged to only disable emergency alerts if absolutely necessary.

The Department of Justice has written to stakeholders, including domestic violence services and charities, to ensure that any vulnerable phone users who they are aware of in the border region are made aware of the alert.

The UK launched a new emergency alerts service across Britain and Northern Ireland on March 19.

This service enables the UK Government to send a message to all mobile devices to warn of a life-threatening emergency nearby, for example extreme weather, severe flooding or a fire. This service aims to provide clear information to help keep people safe.