‘People from as far as Cork have come to buy booze’ - NI experiences huge boost in cross-border Christmas trade

Seamus McNamee, the director of the First &amp; Last off-licence in Jonesborough (Photo by Liam McBurney/PA Images via Getty Images) Expand
Euro is welcomed in The Quays Shopping Centre, Newry (Pic: Julien Behal/PA Wire) Expand
The Quays in Newry Expand
Donaghys in Banbridge (Credit: Donaghys) Expand
Lipton's in Clones Expand

Niamh Campbell

With the cost-of-living crisis increasingly impacting the entire island of Ireland, retailers in Northern Ireland’s border towns appear to be busier than ever in the lead-up to Christmas, with some local entrepreneurs welcoming seasonal shoppers from every province.

Cathal Austin, general manager of The Quays Shopping Centre in Newry, believes the centre’s footfall is up about 20pc or more on last December.

