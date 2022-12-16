‘People from as far as Cork have come to buy booze’ - NI experiences huge boost in cross-border Christmas trade

With the cost-of-living crisis increasingly impacting the entire island of Ireland, retailers in Northern Ireland’s border towns appear to be busier than ever in the lead-up to Christmas, with some local entrepreneurs welcoming seasonal shoppers from every province.

Cathal Austin, general manager of The Quays Shopping Centre in Newry, believes the centre’s footfall is up about 20pc or more on last December.

“It’s picked up quite a lot in the last few weeks. Minimum pricing on alcohol down South seems to be one of the driving factors, but it seems to be right across the board,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“Border communities are quite smart and tend to know where the best value is on both sides.

“The border is literally four miles from where I’m sitting here [in the Quays]. Universally, it is cheaper to do business in the North, but there are always variations.

“The likes of fresh food might be slightly cheaper or the same price down South, and diesel is a lot cheaper there.

“But baby products, clothing, household items and luxury items — certain biscuits, cakes and chocolates — all tend to be cheaper on the northern side.”

The Quays in Newry

The Quays in Newry

The minimum unit pricing (MUP) on alcohol in the Republic, which Mr Austin mentioned, is a major factor that is driving cross-border trade up so much in comparison with last year.

At the beginning of January 2022, the Irish Government introduced the legislation, which means that all alcoholic beverages have a minimum price based on the number of grams of alcohol they contain, with one gram costing at least €0.10.

Essentially, it means that booze cannot be sold below a certain price, which is based on the amount of alcohol that’s in the can or bottle.

Its aim is to reduce heavy drinkers’ consumption by making strong beverages less affordable to therefore reduce alcohol-related harm, and while the new system hasn’t really affected the price of premium alcohol, cheaper brand prices and promotional prices have rocketed.

For example, a comparison of Tesco’s Irish and British websites shows that an 18-pack of Carling Lager cans can currently be bought in one of its Northern Irish branches for £13.99, or £10 if the customer has a Clubcard.

In Tesco stores across the border, however, the same box costs €25.03 (£21.60), with no Clubcard promotion added, meaning that the exact same product is circa 53pc cheaper to buy in NI.

This kind of contrast has resulted in people “driving in their droves” from across the Republic into NI to save substantial money on alcohol for the festive period, according to Seamus McNamee, owner of the First & Last off-licence in Jonesborough.

Seamus McNamee, the director of the First & Last off-licence in Jonesborough (Photo by Liam McBurney/PA Images via Getty Images)

Seamus McNamee, the director of the First & Last off-licence in Jonesborough (Photo by Liam McBurney/PA Images via Getty Images)

The tiny Co Armagh village is just a mere 1,000 yards from the border with Co Louth and Seamus said people are travelling from further afield to his shop and buying “up to 30 slabs of beer”.

“You always had the price differentiation,” he said.

“Before the new pricing, you’d save a couple of euros on a slab of beer, and people spending a couple of hundred pounds were always making long-term savings. But there’s more incentive now.

“People are travelling in droves from Dublin. We had somebody here last week from Skibbereen [in Co Cork], which is up to a six-hour drive away.

“They brought a wee van and bought enough alcohol for four or five families.

“There was also a man here from Portlaoise the other day.”

Seamus said that whilst it used to take his business the guts of three or four weeks to sell a pallet, he is now moving at least three or four pallets per week: “Slabs of beer — Budweiser, Carlsberg, Coors, Heineken, you name it.”

He noted that it’s difficult to directly differentiate between his trends in trade last year and now, as the Covid-19 crisis and subsequent lockdowns also played a big part in driving sales.

He continued: “The pandemic’s impact was unnatural here. Bars and restaurants on both sides of the border closed and we experienced unbelievable business. Then, January 4 came and it’s like a pure tsunami coming down the track.

“At this stage of the game, we should be taking a deep breath and trying to recharge our batteries. Then, the Irish Government brought in MUP and we’re run off our feet.”

Cathal added that big supermarket sales only affecting UK regions have further helped entice southern shoppers up, and, if they come for alcohol, they often spend on other items whilst there.

“Sainbury’s has recently been having a promotion whereby if you buy six bottles of wine, you get 25% off — that’s really been driving footfall. And then clothing retailers are experiencing a similar uptake in sales.”

A recent study was carried out by Irish broadcaster RTÉ in which the exact same products were bought in Dundalk and Newry to compare costs between NI and ROI retailers.

The research found that a large bar of a well-known chocolate was 33pc cheaper in Newry, for example, while a multipack of crisps cost 21pc less. Both of those were British brands, which might have also played a part.

“At the end of the day, both sides of the border are facing a cost-of-living crisis,” Cathal said.

“If you’re doing your Christmas shopping and you can save £100 by driving half an hour up the road to Newry, why would you not do it?”

Brick-and-mortar businesses in Northern Ireland aren’t the only ones benefiting from cross-border trade this winter.

Banbridge-based shoe and clothing shop Donaghys said it has seen a whopping 240pc rise in online sales from consumers in the Republic since last year.

Donaghys in Banbridge (Credit: Donaghys)

Donaghys in Banbridge (Credit: Donaghys)

Operating for over six decades, the store’s physical location may not be in a border town, but Banbridge is a prime spot for stop-off shoppers, as it sits on the main road used by those travelling between Belfast and Dublin.

Lucy Davis, the business’s brand and marketing manager, said that in the past three weeks alone, online sales from those in ROI have jumped up by 15pc when compared to Donaghys’ numbers for last year.

And another dynamic factor behind that is the currency exchange rate, which changes by the minute.

Lucy believes Donaghys’ sales have sky-rocketed “due to the value of the pound and our products being of a better value”.

“Even with the rate of inflation and the way things have gone up in price, it seems to have hit the South more than it has hit the North, especially with the conversion rate,” she said.

“For example, a customer bought a pair of Wonders shoes from us. We were originally selling them for about £100 and we knocked 20pc off them for Black Friday. And with DPD delivery being free over €80 (£69), she got them for around €81 (£70), whereas if she were buying them in the South, it would have cost her €120 (£104).

“In-store, we have even seen a 22pc uplift in physical transactions using bank cards from ROI,” Lucy added.

“We have been in business since 1960 and this is the busiest year for us yet, with customers from across Ireland coming up to shop with us and other local retailers.

“I think, in particular, they still want to buy from the island of Ireland. And the fact that we’re just over the border, they’re making the effort to opt for Click & Collect.

“I know someone from Galway. He ordered all his Christmas presents to my house and I met him recently in Banbridge so he could get them. He has saved between £500 and £800 on stuff.”

Convenience can be as good a reason as any for consumers to shop in a particular area — and that doesn’t necessarily mean that everyone is heading northwards for their Christmas gifts.

Tony Morgan, co-owner of Lipton’s department store in Clones, says he has seen a huge uptake in people from Northern Ireland visiting the Co Monaghan town.

Lipton's in Clones

Lipton's in Clones

“I think, since Covid, people aren’t travelling as much. Our whole interland is basically Fermanagh and we’re getting a lot of people from there,” he said.

“We opened a new shop, going from 1,600 sq ft to 5,500 sq ft in 2020, and that’s helped big time. The likes of our Christmas display... you won’t see anything like it around Enniskillen or anywhere else.

“We normally close on a Sunday, but we open Sundays in November and December as we’ve been so busy.”

During the Troubles, roads along the Monaghan/Fermanagh border were often closed or blocked off by the British Army due to terrorist attacks and bomb alerts.

Tony said that, prior to roads reopening properly around 1994, the “whole interland trade was lost”.

“It took until around mid-2010 for us to get those people back. We lost a generation, who really never set foot in Clones, but it has really picked up now.”

New data from the Northern Ireland Statistics and research Agency (Nisra) reveals a significant surge in cross-border trade during 2021 — and the trend doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon.

North-to-South trade increased by just under £1bn to £5.2bn, while trade moving the other way was up by £565m to £3.1bn.