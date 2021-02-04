People arriving from abroad now legally required to quarantine at home or face fine of up to €2,500

Mandatory home quarantine regulations were signed into law last night and came into effect as of midnight.

This means anyone arriving in this country from today is now legally required to quarantine in their home.

Failure to do so can be penalised by fines of up to €2,500 and/or six months in prison.

There will be no exemptions from the quarantine laws for people arriving from high risk countries such as South Africa and Brazil.

And Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will also be able to designate countries as high risk if there are concerns about the spread of Covid-19 in certain states.

People with negative Covid-19 tests arriving from countries deemed low risk will be able to leave quarantine if they get negative test five days after arrival.

Minister Donnelly also extended regulations which require all passengers arriving in Ireland to produce a negative Covid-19 test on arrival. Again, failure to produce a test can result in a €2,500 fine and/or six months in prison.

Anyone arriving without a negative test will be legally obliged to take a test within 36 hours of their arrival in the country. It will also be offence to refuse to get a Covid-19 test.

Passengers arriving in Ireland via Northern Ireland will also be required to produce a negative Covid-19 test and adhere to the new mandatory quarantine rules.

There are very limited exemptions from the test requirement including for essential transport workers, Gardaí and Defence Forces personnel in the course of their duties.

In a statement, Minister Donnelly said: “The clear Government and public health advice is that everybody should avoid non-essential travel completely. Last night I signed additional regulations that put mandatory quarantine at home on a statutory footing. All travellers into the country must now adhere to staying at home and enforcement will be a matter for An Garda Síochána.

“Additionally, our public health advice is that people subjected to mandatory quarantine should self-isolate within their homes to assist in protecting those around them.

“Further work on additional legislation to implement mandatory quarantine at a designated facility for those arriving from countries with variants of concern, such as Brazil and South Africa is being progressed and will be implemented as soon as possible,” he added.

