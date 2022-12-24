Pensioner dies in Cork as fire erupts in house overnight

A PENSIONER has died in a house fire which erupted overnight in a Cork property.

The deceased is a 90 year old man who lived alone at the house at The Court in Waterpark just outside Carrigaline town centre.

Gardaí are not treating the blaze as suspicious, although a full investigation is now underway into the cause of the tragedy.

Several units of Cork Fire Brigade battled the fire which was detected shortly before 10pm on Friday evening.

Units deployed included a special aerial support platform were used in a bid to prevent the fire from spreading to the other section of the semi-detached property.

Locals had raised the alarm when they noticed smoke and flames coming from the windows of the elderly man's home.

Attempts by neighbours to gain entry to the property were foiled by the heat and smoke.

While firefighters managed to prevent the blaze from spreading to the adjoining property, significant damage was caused to the primary house.

The body of the elderly man was recovered from the house by fire fighters equipped with breathing apparatus and, tragically, he was pronounced dead at the scene before he could be transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

A full post mortem examination will now be conducted at Cork Morgue.

The man lived alone.

Gardaí and Cork Fire Brigade officials will now try to determine the cause of the tragedy.

However, there is no indication that the fire was suspicious and an accidental cause is the primary theory being pursued.

A file on the matter will be prepared for the Cork Coroner.