Pensioner dies after being struck by bus in Kilkenny

A pensioner has died after he was struck by a bus in Kilkenny.

The pedestrian, who was aged in his 70s, was taken to St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny, where he later died. No other injuries have been reported.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision which occurred on the Dublin Road, Kilkenny, at around 5.20pm on Tuesday.

The road was closed for a period to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by forensic collision investigators. This has since been completed and the road has now reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny garda station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.