Pensioner (70s) dies after fire at his Cork home

A PENSIONER has died following a fire at his Cork home.

The man, who was aged in his 70s, died following the blaze at the property at Connolly Park in Ballyphehane shortly after 8am this morning.

Neighbours raised the alarm when they spotted smoke billowing from the property.

Two units of Cork City Fire Brigade responded to the alert and quickly brought the blaze under control.

Officers with breathing apparatus located a man inside the property and he was given emergency treatment at the scene by paramedics.

The man, a pensioner in his 70s, was rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where he was later pronounced dead a short time later.

The area was sealed off for a technical examination by forensic experts.

However, the fire is being treated as accidental and initial indications are that it may have started in the kitchen area.

It is believed the pensioner was overcome by smoke.

Garda sources said that while their investigation is ongoing, the fire is not being treated as suspicious.

A file on the matter will now be prepared for a Cork Coroner's inquest to be staged next year.

The deceased had lived in the Ballyphehane area throughout his life. His name will not be released until all relatives have been notified.

Locals expressed shock at the tragedy.